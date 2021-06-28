A guide to David Bowie's underrated songs from Labyrinth

Picture: TriStar

By Tom Eames

David Bowie had undoubtedly one of the most incredible back catalogues in pop music history.

But there's one area of his music which we reckon always goes underappreciated: his soundtrack to the 1986 movie Labyrinth.

Michael Jackson and Sting were also considered for the role of Jareth the Goblin King, but David Bowie took on the Jim Henson with amazing results.

Along with starring as the suave Jareth, Bowie also wrote and performed the main songs for the film, while Trevor Jones wrote the score.

With Labyrinth now getting a sequel, here is a look back at the brilliant songs: