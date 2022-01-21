Texas' 10 best songs ever, ranked

Texas are one of Scotland's biggest pop success stories, scoring huge album and single success from the 1980s onwards.

Fronted by Sharleen Spiteri, Texas were one of the biggest bands of the 1990s, with their album White on Blonde selling over 1.8 million copies in the UK alone.

Here are just 10 of their greatest songs to get you acquainted to the famous group:

The Conversation Released in 2013, this song was a comeback for Texas after seven years away at the time. Its music video featured actor Peter Mullan, though during filming for the video, Sharleen was hospitalised following a fall after tripping over a kerb in Paris. Sharleen slipped when turning a corner, and was taken to hospital suffering from a concussion.

Tired of Being Alone Originally by soul legend Al Green, Texas recorded this great cover version in 1992. It gave the band a top 20 hit in the UK, and it was later re-recorded for their 2000 Greatest Hits collection.

Inner Smile Written by Gregg Alexander and Rick Nowels and arranged by Texas, the song is based on Alexander's unreleased demo song 'Inner Child'. Recorded for their Greatest Hits album, its video saw Sharleen pay homage to Elvis Presley, dressing up as the late rock icon.

Sleep This was Texas's last UK top 40 hit, reaching number 6 in 2006. The song features Paul Buchanan from fellow Scottish band the Blue Nile. The music video was directed by Peter Kay, and featured him alongside future Car Share co-star Sian Gibson. The video features spoofs of the clay-sculpting scene from the 1984 Lionel Richie music video for 'Hello', the pottery scene from Ghost, and the ending of An Officer and a Gentleman.

Summer Son This was the second single from the album The Hush, and it was a top 5 hit for the group in 1999. The video was actually banned from daytime TV due to its risqué scenes involving Sharleen and a male model in bed.

Black Eyed Boy One of several hits from White on Blonde, this track was a big hit for the group, landing at number 5 in the UK.

Halo The second single from White on Blonde, this was another top 10 hit for the band in 1997. The music video, filmed in Hong Kong, features Sharleen and a Chinese woman acting as her "halo".

In Our Lifetime The lead single from The Hush, this track was included on the soundtrack for Hugh Grant movie Notting Hill in 1999. Sharleen said of the song: "I think it's pretty important to say, 'Once in a lifetime, you have seen what I've seen/You will always swim for shore.' To me, that's a personally important lyric and that's how I write. "I'm talking about a relationship where, for the first time, I've met someone who's the same as me. You don't find that often: this person who challenges the thoughts I challenge other people with. That's why I refer to it being once in a lifetime."

I Don't Want a Lover This was an early hit for the band from their debut album Southside in 1989. It would be another eight years before they became true chart legends. A remixed version later reached the UK top 20 in 2001.