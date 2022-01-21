Sharleen Spiteri facts: Texas singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Sharleen Spiteri has been the singer of Texas since 1986. Picture: Elisabeth Hoff

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

As the lead singer of Texas, Sharleen Spiteri is one of Scotland's most successful musicians ever.

Here's all the information you need to know about the Scottish star:

Who is Sharleen Spiteri?

Sharleen Spiteri performing with her band Texas in Berlin during 2017. (Photo by Adam Berry/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Sharleen Spiteri is the lead singer of Scottish pop-rock band Texas.

Formed in 1986, Texas have gone on to become one of the biggest groups to come out of Scotland, selling a total of 40 million albums worldwide.

They're most well known for albums Southside (1989) which featured the single 'I Don't Want a Lover', and White On Blonde (1996) which featured songs such as 'Black Eyed Boy' and 'Say What You Want'.

White On Blonde would go on to become the band's best-selling album, being certified platinum in the UK six times over. In 2010 the album was nominated for the 'Best Album in the Past 25 Years' by the BRIT Awards.

Spiteri is known for her strong contralto vocal range and jet black hair.

Aside from her work in Texas, Sharleen Spiteri also released two solo albums Melody (2008) and The Movie Songbook (2010) when the band were on hiatus from 2005-2013.

She is a dedicated philanthropist, and is a patron of children's cancer charity CLIC Sargent.

How old is Sharleen Spiteri and where was she born?

Texas took their name from the 1984 Wim Wenders movie Paris, Texas. Picture: Certified

Sharleen Spiteri was born on 7th November 1967 in Bellshill, Scotland. She celebrated her 54th birthday in 2021.

She is of Maltese, Italian, Irish and German descent. Her father Eddie Spiteri was a guitar-playing merchant seaman and her mother Vilma was a singing window-dresser.

How did Sharleen Spiteri get her start in music?

Texas are one of Scotland's most successful bands. (Photo by Eric CATARINA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Spiteri came from a musical family, and herself showed great interest in music from a young age, claiming that music was her escape:

"I used to love going to the record shop on a Saturday and I'd buy a single and a plastic sleeve. I'd go back to my bedroom where Siouxsie Sioux was painted on my bedroom wall".

Her early influences came in the shape of The Clash, Blondie, Marvin Gaye, Prince, Diana Ross, and Siouxsie Sioux.

Up until Texas were signed to Mercury Records in 1988, Spiteri worked as a full-time hairdresser.

Their debut single 'I Don't Want A Lover' achieved international success, reaching No.8 in the UK charts and No.77 on the Billboard charts in the US.

They've gone on to release a total of ten studio albums over a 35-year career.

What are Texas’ biggest songs?

- 'Say What You Want'

- 'Black Eyed Boy'

- 'Summer Son'

- 'I Don't Want A Lover'

- 'Put Your Arms Around Me'

- 'In Our Lifetime'

- 'Halo'

- 'Inner Smile'

- 'Getaway'

- 'In Demand'

Is Sharleen Spiteri married?

Spiteri with husband Bryn Williams in 2018. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Somerset House Trust/Fortnum & Mason). Picture: Getty

Spiteri is married to celebrity chef Bryn Williams.

They wed in September 2018 at the 15th-century church of St. Tyrnog in Llandyrnog, North Wales.

She was in a long-term relationship with Ashley Heath, former editor of now-defunct men's magazine Arena.

Does Sharleen Spiteri have any children?

Sharleen Spiteri shares an uncanny likeness with her daughter. Picture: Instagram: @mistkyd

Sharleen Spiteri has one daughter, Misty Kyd Heath with her former partner Ashley Heath.

She was born on 9th September 2002 and is currently 19 years of age.

Misty Kyd has appeared played a younger version of her mother in the music video for Texas' 2021 single 'Unbelievable'.

How much is Sharleen Spiteri’s net worth?

Sharleen Spiteri's estimated net worth is $15 million.

Is there anything else we should know about Sharleen Spiteri?

Spiteri is a keen gardener and supplies all of the fruit and vegetables for her husband's restaurant.

She almost dipped her toe into acting having won a role opposite Terminator 2: Judgment Day and American History X star Edward Furlong, but pulled out when she became pregnant.

She almost appeared in Moulin Rouge! alongside Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor too, but decided against it due to having to move to Australia to shoot the film.

Since Brexit, Spiteri who was once a Unionist declared her support for Scottish independence.