Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: A timeline of their beautiful relationship and family

22 June 2021, 17:11

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been together for over 15 years
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been together for over 15 years. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

There's no celebrity couple who appear as loved up as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

The Hollywood power couple have celebrated more than 15 years together in 2021, and they still can't keep their hands or eyes off each other whenever they appear on a red carpet.

But how did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman meet and how many kids do they have? Here's a look back at their relationship so far:

  1. 2005: First Meeting

    Nicole Kidman had been divorced from Tom Cruise for four years by 2005, and this is when she first met country singer - and fellow Australian-American - Keith Urban at the 2005 G’Day USA gala.

    Howeveer, it later transpired that they each assumed the other wasn't interested romantically.

    Read more: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman serenade each other with Elton John’s ‘Your Song’

    In 2017, Nicole told Ellen DeGeneres: “I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn’t interested in me.”

    Keith later told Oprah Winfrey: “I swear to you, she glided across the room, floated. I don’t know how she did it. It was out of this world and there was a split moment where she wasn’t with anybody, and I thought, ‘I’ll just go up and say hi.’”

    Nicole has also said that he didn’t call her for four more months after their first meeting.

  2. 2006: True Love

    Keith and Nicole in 2007
    Keith and Nicole in 2007. Picture: Getty

    When Nicole turned 38 in 2006, the actress knew that she wanted to marry the singer.

    She told People that she realised this when he surprised her on her birthday by standing by her porch in New York at 5am holding gardenias.

    Read more: Nicole Kidman shares the moment she fell in love with Keith Urban: "I was a gonner"

    She said: “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”

    The couple went on a trip to Woodstock, New York, with Nicole saying: “It was pretty intense. I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.’”

  3. Summer 2006: The Wedding

    Nicole and Kieth tied the knot during a beautiful wedding ceremony in Manly, Australia.

    The guest list for the wedding included celebrities Russell Crowe, Baz Luhrmann, and Naomi Watts.

    Of course, Keith performed at the wedding, alongside Hugh Jackman and Crowded House singer Neil Finn.

  4. Late 2006: Challenges

    The couple's marriage was first tested just a few months after the wedding, when Nicole staged an intervention for Keith.

    The singer needed treatment for drug addiction, spending three months at an in-patient facility, having previously had two other stints in rehab before.

    He later told Rolling Stone in 2016: “I caused the implosion of my fresh marriage. It survived, but it’s a miracle it did.”

  5. 2008: First Child

    Nicole and Keith welcomed their first child on July 7, 2008.

    Their daughter was named Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, and was their first child together.

    Nicole was already a mother to two adopted children, Isabella Jane Cruise and Connor Cruise, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

  6. 2010: Second Child

    In early 2011, Nicole and Keith revealed they haad welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margeret Kidman Urban in December.

    They said: “Our family is truly blessed, and just so thankful, to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret.”

    The baby was born via surrogate, with Nicole later telling Vogue she had previously struggled with infertility.

    She said: “I wish I could have met [Keith] much earlier and had way more children with him, but I didn’t. I mean, if I could have had two more children with him, that would have been just glorious.”

  7. 2018: Happily Married

    Keith and Nicole in 2018
    Keith and Nicole in 2018. Picture: Getty

    Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar 12 years after getting married, Nicole revealed that their secret to a happy marriage was to always have time for each another.

    She said that in the moments when she’s not working, she spends all her time with her family, saying: “Keith and I are very good at immediately clicking off because we have a really good life in Nashville that’s very simple, quiet, and nourishing because we’ve made it like that.”

  8. 2019: Dedications

    In 2019, Keith revealed that his recent song 'Gemini' is about Nicole and their relationship.

    “The song is actually about Nicole—and she loves it,” he said. “It’s a fun song. My co-writer Julia Michaels asked me to describe Nicole and that’s what came out.”

  9. 2021: A Family United

    Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman with their two daughters
    Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman with their two daughters. Picture: NBC/Golden Globes

    When the Golden Globes aired virtually in February 2021, Nicole and Keith made a rare public appearance with their young daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10.

    The four family membersfour appeared on the national broadcast sitting on a sofa inside their home, as Nicole was nominated for her part in the HBO series The Undoing.

