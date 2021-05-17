Exclusive

Keith Urban interview: Country legend discusses dream duets and "creative paralysis" during lockdown

17 May 2021, 08:00

By Tom Eames

Keith Urban has opened up about the difficulties he faced as an artist and performer at the height of lockdown in 2020.

He's one of the most popular and successful country singers of his generation, and despite a challenging year, he still managed to bring out a fantastic album in the form of The Speed of Now Part 1.

Keith Urban spoke exclusively to Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly about how he dealt with the global pandemic last year, and how his collaboration with Nile Rodgers and Breland on the standout track 'Out the Cage' came about.

Watch the full interview above.

Speaking about how he found the past year, Keith said: "I didn’t do so great at the beginning of it when all the lockdown started happening. We were in Nashville around March last year – March or April. I was working on this album, and had gotten most of it finished, but I certainly wasn’t finished.

"Suddenly, it was like, 'I can’t go anywhere. I can’t do anything. I can’t go to studios. I can’t have anybody come to the house.'

Keith Urban chats to Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly
Keith Urban chats to Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly. Picture: Smooth/Global

"I got a bit creatively paralysed, honestly, because I didn’t know what to do, or how to do it. I just thought I’d put on my comfy pants, sit on the couch, and eat chips until it all blows over. That was my plan! I was like, 'I don’t know what this is, but I don’t know what to do with it.'

"And I just froze. I really did. It felt like a month or something. And my team was like, 'Are you going to finish your record?' I was like, 'No. I’m not doing it. I’m not doing it. I’m going to sit right here.”

"I finally got it together, and got into the studio, and worked a little bit, and figured out how to keep flowing, and keep moving forward. But it really took a lot of want and desire to be innovative, and find a new way."

He continued: "Musically speaking, the heartbreak was not getting to take this album out live on the road, because it’s what done ever since I started making records. It’s to work on a recording, get it out there, and particularly to have it connect the way that this album is connected, in countries I’ve never even been to before – you know, Russia, China, Latin America.

"It’s crazy, the places that this album has connected, and I just want to get out and tour. The UK has been on our list for a long time. We were all set to play last October, and had to cancel that. So I’m just ready to play. I’m really ready to come out and bring these songs to life with a real audience."

Referring to his recent duets with the likes of Nile Rodgers, Pink and Taylor Swift, Keith said: "I love collaborating. I’ve always loved it. It’s because I’m a guitar player, so I guess… you know, you start by being in a band, and collaborating immediately with your other musicians.

"So I’ve always loved collaborating. I’ve always loved the discovery of unexpected collaborations, whether it’s with Pink or Nile Rogers or Breland or Eric Church or whoever it is. Pitbull is on one of my tracks, from two albums ago."

On his dream collaboration, he added: "I really wanted to do something with Daft Punk, and I was heartbroken that they’ve disbanded.

"That was somebody who was probably top of my list of artists who I really, really, really admire – the work that they have done in the studio. Because it’s the highest level of that kind of craftsmanship. They’re just unbelievably great at it."

Keith Urban's album The Speed of Now Part 1 is out now.

Listen to Smooth Country

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Chris Lane chats to Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly

Chris Lane interview: Country star talks upcoming fatherhood and new music plans
Luke Combs' video for 'Forever After All'

Luke Combs' real-life wedding-inspired video for 'Forever After All' is utterly beautiful
Willie Nelson facts: Singer's age, duets, family and net worth revealed

Willie Nelson facts: Country singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Music

Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett triumph at 2021 American Country Awards - in pictures

Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett triumph at 2021 Country Awards - in pictures
Dolly Parton was on stage in 1983 when she started telling the audience a story of how she used to do Elvis impressions when she was a child.

When Dolly Parton did an exquisite impression of Elvis Presley as a woman

Dolly Parton

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

David Bowie's 20-year-old daughter Alexandria Zahra 'Lexi' Jones has paid tribute to her mum five years after the death of her father.

David Bowie's daughter Lexi shares poignant tribute to mum Iman five years after her father's death

David Bowie

George Michael has a back catalogue of exceptional cover songs.

7 times George Michael blew us away with phenomenal cover songs

George Michael

Iceland's 2021 Eurovision entry Daði Frey Pétursson (pronounced “Dathi) was born on June 30, 1992 and is 28-years-old.

Who is Daði Freyr? Meet Iceland's 2021 Eurovision entry

Eurovision

Paul McCartney's best songs

Paul McCartney's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Paul McCartney

George Michael and Kenny Goss

George Michael's ex-boyfriend Kenny Goss wins share of star's will after court battle

George Michael