Daft Punk's 10 most chilled and relaxing songs ever

22 February 2021, 15:49 | Updated: 22 February 2021, 16:55

Daft Punk
Daft Punk. Picture: Daft Punk/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Daft Punk are known for being one of the most influential dance and electronic bands of all time, but they also crafted some of the most stunning chilled tracks ever.

Now that French duo Daft Punk - aka Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo have confirmed their split after 28 years as a group - Smooth Chill has picked our favourite relaxing songs for whenever we need a calm moment.

  1. Something About Us

    A rather stunning love song from Daft Punk, this moving electronic ballad from Discovery is one of their all time best.

  2. The Game of Love

    From Random Accesss Memories, this ballad is somewhat similar to 'Something About Us', with its use of vocoded singing.

    Thomas Bangalter said: "There’s this thing today where the recorded human voice is processed to try to feel robotic." He explained that their intention was to produce robotic vocals that still had plenty of emotion.

  3. Gust of Wind (with Pharrell Williams)

    An old-school style summer jam, this is the perfect marriage of Daft Punk's electro-funk and Pharrell William's stylishly smooth vocals. We want to jump in an open-top and go for a drive.

  4. Starboy (with The Weeknd)

    Recorded by The Weeknd for his album of the same name in 2016, this electro-R&B track is mesmerising and makes us feel like we've plugged into the Matrix.

  5. Touch

    This epic song features the vocals of songwriter Paul Williams - who wrote everything from several Carpenters classics to the soundtrack for Bugsy Malone and The Muppet Christmas Carol.

    Daft Punk said that'"Touch' influenced a huge chunk of the sound of Random Access Memories. De Homem-Christo said it was "like the core of the record, and the memories of the other tracks are revolving around it".

  6. Nightvision

    A short but sweet ambient track from Discovery, this song is said to contain a sample of 'I'm Not in Love' by 10cc, but this is disputed and has not been verified.

  7. End of Line

    To be honest, the whole of Daft Punk's Tron: Legacy soundtrack is strangely relaxing, even the faster stuff, and we recommend it if you need some music to focus to. One of the best track is this pulsating number.

  8. Within

    This is a beautiful summery ballad from Random Access Memories, featuring Chilly Gonzalez on piano.

  9. Motherboard

    Another excellent track from Random Access Memories, this was described by Daft Punk as being "a futuristic composition that could be from the year 4000".

  10. Make Love

    From their Human After All, album this downtempo dance track features a simple piano melody with the distorted vocals of Guy-Manuel singing "Make Love".

