Lainey Wilson hosts her own Smooth Country special show! How to listen

22 April 2024, 10:33

Lainey Wilson on Smooth Country
Lainey Wilson on Smooth Country. Picture: Getty/Global

By Tom Eames

Country superstar Lainey Wilson is coming to Smooth Country!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This Friday (April 26) at 4pm, Lainey Wilson will host her own special show on Smooth Country.

Fresh from her UK tour, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year presents two hours of her favourite artists and songs.

Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson and LeAnn Rimes will feature, plus some of her own hits featuring unique insights into the stories behind the songs.

So join Lainey this Friday at 4-6pm!

And if you miss it live, you can catch up at any time for free on Global Player.

You can listen to Smooth Country live, any time and anywhere in the world, via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.

Download the Global Player app, or the Smooth Radio app, from App Store or Google Play, and enjoy the world’s greatest music on the go.

Click here to download the Global Player app for iPhone and iPad >

Click here to download the Global Player app from Google Play (Android) >

If you’ve got a smart speaker, say to it “Play Smooth Country”.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Luke Bryan stumbles and falls on stage

Luke Bryan totally owns the moment after he slips and falls on stage

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Chris Janson

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson duets with country star Chris Janson on Hank Williams Jr classic

Music

Like father like daughter: Kevin Bacon teams up with Sosie for a cute duet of the Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus song 'II Most Wanted'.

Kevin Bacon teams up for cute duet with daughter Sosie on Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus cover

TV & Film

Darius Rucker

Win tickets to see Darius Rucker live on his UK tour!

Glen Campbell, the 'Rhinestone Cowboy' rides again with his long-time friend in tow: The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson.

Brian Wilson appears on new poignant posthumous duet with country legend Glen Campbell

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Listen to an alternate version of Seal's timeless ballad, 'Kiss From A Rose'.

Listen to Seal's alternative version of ‘Kiss From A Rose’ to celebrate 30th anniversary

Music

This is the moment Simon Le Bon got up to sing one of his most famous hits to the delight of diners at a Spanish restaurant.

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon stands up at restaurant to duet 'Hungry Like the Wolf' with stunned guitarist

Duran Duran

With George's emotional cover of The Beatles' 'The Long And Winding Road', his late mum was clearly in his thoughts.

When George Michael paid tribute to Linda McCartney and his late mum with beautiful Beatles cover

George Michael

Jon Bon Jovi in 2020

Jon Bon Jovi facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs and career revealed

Music

Jon Bon Jovi, 62, has opened up about the first time he met Michael Jackson while on tour in Tokyo in 1987.

Michael Jackson: Jon Bon Jovi recalls his bizarre first meeting with the King of Pop

Michael Jackson

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents