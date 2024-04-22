Lainey Wilson hosts her own Smooth Country special show! How to listen

Lainey Wilson on Smooth Country. Picture: Getty/Global

By Tom Eames

Country superstar Lainey Wilson is coming to Smooth Country!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This Friday (April 26) at 4pm, Lainey Wilson will host her own special show on Smooth Country.

Fresh from her UK tour, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year presents two hours of her favourite artists and songs.

Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson and LeAnn Rimes will feature, plus some of her own hits featuring unique insights into the stories behind the songs.

So join Lainey this Friday at 4-6pm!

And if you miss it live, you can catch up at any time for free on Global Player.

You can listen to Smooth Country live, any time and anywhere in the world, via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.

Download the Global Player app, or the Smooth Radio app, from App Store or Google Play, and enjoy the world’s greatest music on the go.

Click here to download the Global Player app for iPhone and iPad >

Click here to download the Global Player app from Google Play (Android) >

If you’ve got a smart speaker, say to it “Play Smooth Country”.