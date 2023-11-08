Alan Jackson facts: Country singer's age, songs, wife, children and career explained
8 November 2023, 18:34
By Tom Owen
Alan Jackson is one of the most successful and influential country music artists of his generation.
He has sold over 75 million records worldwide, won numerous awards, and written many of his own hit songs.
Alan Jackson's music is known for its traditional country sound, heartfelt lyrics, and patriotic themes. Let's look back at his life and career, from his beginnings in Georgia to his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
How old is Alan Jackson?
Alan Jackson is 65 years old as of 2023. He was born on October 17, 1958 in Newnan, Georgia, United States.
Alan Jackson’s parents were Joseph Eugene 'Daddy Gene' Jackson and Ruth Musick 'Mama Ruth' Jackson.
He had four older sisters: Diane, Cathy, Carol, and Connie.
How did he get his start in country music?
Alan Jackson got his start in country music by writing songs and performing in local bands in Georgia.
He moved to Nashville in 1987 with his wife Denise, who helped him get in touch with Glen Campbell’s manager.
He signed with Arista Nashville in 1989, becoming the first artist on the newly formed label. He released his debut album, Alan Jackson, in 1990, which produced four hit singles, including 'Here in the Real World' and 'Wanted'.
He quickly established himself as a leading neotraditional country singer, drawing inspiration from legends like George Jones, Merle Haggard, and Hank Williams Jr.
What are Alan Jackson's biggest songs?
Alan Jackson - Chattahoochee (Official HD Video)
There are many great songs by Alan Jackson, including:
Remember When: This is a nostalgic ballad that reflects on Jackson’s life and marriage with his wife Denise. It was released in 2003 and became his 29th number one hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Chattahoochee: This is a fun and upbeat song that celebrates Jackson’s youth and growing up near the Chattahoochee River in Georgia. It was released in 1993 and won two Grammy Awards for Best Country Song and Best Male Country Vocal Performance.
Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning): This is a powerful and emotional song that Jackson wrote after the September 11, 2001 attacks. It expresses his feelings and questions about the tragedy and its aftermath. It was released in 2001 and became a number one hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Don’t Rock the Jukebox: This is a catchy and humorous song that Jackson co-wrote with Roger Murrah and Keith Stegall. It tells the story of a man who wants to hear country music on the jukebox and not rock and roll. It was released in 1991 and became Jackson’s second number one hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Drive (For Daddy Gene): This is a sentimental and autobiographical song that Jackson wrote as a tribute to his father, who died in 2000. It recalls his memories of learning to drive with his father and passing on the same experience to his daughters. It was released in 2002 and became his 23rd number one hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Gone Country: This is a tongue-in-cheek song that Jackson recorded as a cover of a Bob McDill song. It pokes fun at the trend of people from different backgrounds and genres trying to make it in country music. It was released in 1994 and became his 14th number one hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere: This is a duet with Jimmy Buffett that Jackson recorded as a bonus track for his Greatest Hits Volume II album. It is a laid-back and humorous song that justifies having a drink anytime of the day. It was released in 2003 and became Jackson’s 30th number one hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Livin’ on Love: This is a romantic and optimistic song that Jackson wrote about a couple who are happy and content with their simple life. It was released in 1994 and became his 15th number one hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Here in the Real World: This is the title track and debut single from Jackson’s first album. It is a sad and realistic song that contrasts the idealized love stories in movies with the harsh realities of heartbreak. It was released in 1990 and became his first top ten hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Where Have You Gone: This is the title track and lead single from Jackson’s latest album, released in 2021. It is a mournful and traditional song that laments the loss of classic country music and its icons. It peaked at number 14 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Who is Alan Jackson's wife and does he have kids?
Alan Jackson’s wife is Denise Jackson, whom he married in 1979. They met when they were teenagers and have been together for over 40 years.