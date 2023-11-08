Alan Jackson facts: Country singer's age, songs, wife, children and career explained

Alan Jackson At Acme Feed & Seed in 2016. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Alan Jackson is one of the most successful and influential country music artists of his generation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He has sold over 75 million records worldwide, won numerous awards, and written many of his own hit songs.

Alan Jackson's music is known for its traditional country sound, heartfelt lyrics, and patriotic themes. Let's look back at his life and career, from his beginnings in Georgia to his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.