Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson team up for gorgeous version of 'I Will Always Love You'

22 February 2024, 14:00

Dolly and Lainey
Dolly and Lainey. Picture: CBS/Paramount

By Tom Eames

Two of country's biggest stars from past and present collided for an incredible performance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Country music icon Dolly Parton joined forces with country superstar Lainey Wilson to deliver an unforgettable rendition of the timeless classic 'I Will Always Love You' at Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala.

Dressed in a stunning ensemble featuring sequined bell bottoms and a sparkling silver jacket adorned with stars, Lainey took the lead with elegance.

Dolly, clad in a white pantsuit with gold star accents, seamlessly harmonized with Lainey throughout the initial verse.

As the chorus arrived, the two country music luminaries united their voices, captivating the audience and evoking the enduring essence of the song.

It was a moment of sheer musical enchantment, leaving fans hopeful for a future release of this remarkable performance.

Dolly wrote and recorded 'I Will Always Love You' for her Jolene album, before Whitney Houston scored a humongous hit with a cover version in 1992.

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala also boasted performances by Carly Pearce, Chris Janson, and other notable artists.

Dolly Parton interview: Making 'Let It Be' with Paul McCartney and 'Wrecking Ball' with Miley Cyrus

More from Dolly Parton

See more More from Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton facts: Singer's age, husband, family and net worth revealed

Seven years after Glen Campbell's passing, his voice is being revitalised with the help of his friends.

Elton John, Sting, Dolly Parton, Eric Church and more to duet with Glen Campbell on posthumous album

Country

Elle King performs her Dolly Parton tribute

Elle King's 'drunk and horrible' Dolly Parton tribute faces backlash from fans as Opry apologises
Dolly Parton receives an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the University of Tennessee

Dolly Parton course launched by Open University

Country

'9 to 5' is one of Dolly Parton's signature songs.

The Story of... '9 to 5' by Dolly Parton

Song Facts

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Foreigner's Mick Jones is battling Parkinson's

Foreigner's Mick Jones reveals he has been battling Parkinson’s disease for “several years”

Music

Billy Joel's new music video

Billy Joel's music video for 'Turn the Lights Back On' featuring his past selves is beautifully clever

Billy Joel

Commodores in 1980

The Commodores' 10 best songs, ranked

Song Lists

Sabrina Carpenter pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates Olivia Newton-John with 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' cover in Australia

Olivia Newton-John

In rare rehearsal footage from 1981, Marvin Gaye showcases his effortless talent, especially given he's lying down for the most part.

Listen to Marvin Gaye's effortless one-of-a-kind voice in rare 1981 rehearsal

Marvin Gaye

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents