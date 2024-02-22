Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson team up for gorgeous version of 'I Will Always Love You'

Dolly and Lainey. Picture: CBS/Paramount

By Tom Eames

Two of country's biggest stars from past and present collided for an incredible performance.

Country music icon Dolly Parton joined forces with country superstar Lainey Wilson to deliver an unforgettable rendition of the timeless classic 'I Will Always Love You' at Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala.

Dressed in a stunning ensemble featuring sequined bell bottoms and a sparkling silver jacket adorned with stars, Lainey took the lead with elegance.

Dolly, clad in a white pantsuit with gold star accents, seamlessly harmonized with Lainey throughout the initial verse.

As the chorus arrived, the two country music luminaries united their voices, captivating the audience and evoking the enduring essence of the song.

Dogs, dolly, & a little sparkle…three of my favorite things 🪩✨Sharing a stage with the queen herself @DollyParton to perform, “I Will Always Love You,” was a dream come true. Y’all tune in to Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala on @CBS & @paramountplus TONIGHT at 9pm ET/PT! #dollyspetgala pic.twitter.com/3JCj0dAAVn — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) February 22, 2024

It was a moment of sheer musical enchantment, leaving fans hopeful for a future release of this remarkable performance.

Dolly wrote and recorded 'I Will Always Love You' for her Jolene album, before Whitney Houston scored a humongous hit with a cover version in 1992.

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala also boasted performances by Carly Pearce, Chris Janson, and other notable artists.