Grammys 2024: Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and Zach Bryan win top country awards

5 February 2024, 10:24

Lainey Wilson wins a Grammy Award. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Lainey Wilson won the biggest country award of the evening at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 4).

Lainey Wilson won the award for Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country during the ceremony, and gave a rousing acceptance speech.

"This is absolutely wild, ya'll,' the rising star said.

"This is my first Grammys," she added, before thanking her colleagues, Jesus, her fans and others.

Lainey Wilson poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Country Album. Picture: Getty

"I'm a fifth-generation farmer's daughter," Wilson said, before explaining how growing up on farms helped her learn about "planting those seeds, and watering them, and watching them grow."

"And sometimes when you find the right farming community, you can have a harvest of a lifetime. I truly believe that, and I think that's exactly what this is tonight."

Lainey beat Kelsea Ballerini's Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Brothers Osborne's self-titled album, Zach Bryan's self-titled LP and Tyler Childers' Rustin' in the Rain.

Bell Bottom Country had already won an ACM and a CMA award, and it features her hit singles 'Heart Like a Truck' and 'Watermelon Moonshine'.

Meanwhile, Chris Stapleton was successful in the Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song categories for the same song, 'White Horse'.

Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration on 'I Remember Everything'.

Victoria Monet won Best New Artist in the country categories, and there were also wins for Brandy Clark and Jason Isbell.

Elsewhere in the evening, country superstar Luke Combs performed his version of 'Fast Car' with the song's original singer Tracy Chapman, to a standing ovation.

