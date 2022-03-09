Kacey Musgraves facts: Country singer's age, height, songs and net worth revealed

9 March 2022, 17:03

Kacey Musgraves facts: Who is Kacey Musgraves? Age, height, songs and net worth revealed. Picture: PA

Kacey Musgraves is an American country singer-songwriter who won the 2019 Grammy Award for the Best Album of the year, Golden Hour.

  1. How old is Kacey Musgraves and how did she become a singer?

    Kacey Musgraves was born in Golden, Texas, on August 21, 1988. She celebrated her 33rd birthday in 2021.

    Kacey came to prominence when she first appeared on the TV for Nashville Star in 2007.

    The singer began her career in music at the age of 18 when she used to record demos to earn money and perform at small music festivals.

    In 2008, Monte Robison helped her to sign with her first record label.

    Watch: Gloria Gaynor joins Kacey Musgraves on stage for surprise performance of 'I Will Survive'

    Kacey has since released several albums, won numerous awards, and even had her own Amazon Prime Video special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, that was released in 2019.

    Kacey Musgraves
    Kacey Musgraves. Picture: PA

  2. How tall is Kacey Musgraves?

    Kacey Musgraves
    Kacey Musgraves. Picture: PA

    Kacey Musgraves is said to stand at 5ft 5 tall [165.1 cm].

  3. Is Kacey Musgraves married?

    Kacey Musgraves married singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly.

    Kacey met Ruston at the Bluebird Café in Nashville in 2016.

    The pair had a songwriting date before they began dating shortly after.

    Kacey later revealed her song 'Butterflies' from her Golden Hour album is about this period of time.

    On December 24, 2016, Kacey became engaged to Ruston, with the couple marrying in Tennessee on October 14, 2017.

    On July 2020, Kacey and Ruston announced they had filed for divorce.

    Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly announce they are divorcing: 'This is a painful decision'
    Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly announce they are divorcing: 'This is a painful decision'. Picture: Getty

    The couple issued a joint statement confirming their intent to end their two-year-old marriage.

    The statement read: "With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening.

    "As these kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts.

    "We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better.

    "The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.

    "We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work."

    The pair added: "Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives.

    "We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

  4. What instruments can Kacey Musgraves play?

    As well as singing, Kacey can play acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin and harmonica.

  5. What is Kacey Musgraves's net worth?

    According to reports, Kacey Musgraves is worth $12 million (£9.6 million) in 2020.

