Luke Combs facts: Country singer's age, songs, wife, children and career explained
8 November 2023, 18:15
By Tom Owen
Luke Combs is one of the most successful and popular country music artists of his generation.
He has achieved remarkable feats in his career, such as having his first five singles reach number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, winning multiple awards, and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
But how did he get to where he is today? Let's explore the life and career of Luke Combs, from his humble beginnings in North Carolina to his meteoric rise to fame in Nashville.
How old is Luke Combs and where is he from?
Luke Combs is 33 years old as of 2023, and he was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.
He was born on March 2, 1990.
He moved to Asheville, North Carolina, when he was eight years old.
Luke Combs is the only child of parents Rhonda and Chester Combs.
How did he get his start in music?
Luke Combs got his start in music when he was a child. He performed in chorus class, multiple school musicals, and joined his church choir, which performed once at Carnegie Hall.
He also learned to play guitar when he was 21 years old and started writing songs. He performed his first country music show at the Parthenon Cafe in Boone, North Carolina, when he was attending Appalachian State University.
He dropped out of college and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue a career in music. He released his first EP, The Way She Rides, in February 2014.
What are Luke Combs' biggest songs?
Luke Combs - When It Rains It Pours (texter på svenska)
Some of the biggest songs by Luke Combs are:
Forever After All: This song is the third single from Combs’ deluxe album What You See Ain’t Always What You Get. It debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the highest-charting song by a male country artist in history. It also topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for eight weeks and was certified platinum by the RIAA.
Better Together: This song is the fifth single from Combs’ second album What You See Is What You Get. It reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also nominated for Single of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards.
Beautiful Crazy: This song is the fifth single from Combs’ debut album This One’s for You. It became Combs’ first song to cross over to the pop charts, peaking at number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also spent seven weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, breaking the record for the longest reign by a solo male artist. It won Song of the Year and Single of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards and was certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA.
When It Rains It Pours: This song is the second single from Combs’ debut album This One’s for You. It reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and number 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also certified triple platinum by the RIAA.
Even Though I’m Leaving: This song is the second single from Combs’ second album. It topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, becoming Combs’ seventh consecutive number one single. It also reached number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified double platinum by the RIAA.
Beer Never Broke My Heart: This song is the lead single from Combs’ second album. It became Combs’ sixth consecutive number one single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It also peaked at number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified triple platinum by the RIAA.
She Got the Best of Me: This song is the fourth single from Combs’ debut album This One’s for You. It reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and number four on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It also peaked at number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified double platinum by the RIAA.
Lovin’ on You: This song is the fourth single from Combs’ second album. It topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, becoming Combs’ ninth consecutive number one single. It also reached number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified platinum by the RIAA.
Hurricane: This song is the debut single from Combs’ debut album. It was originally released independently in 2015, but was re-released by Columbia Nashville in 2016. It became Combs’ first number one single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It also peaked at number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified triple platinum by the RIAA.
One Number Away: This song is the third single from Combs’ debut album. It reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and number four on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It also peaked at number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified double platinum by the RIAA.
Fast Car: In 2023, he released a cover of Tracy Chapman's song 'Fast Car', topping the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching the UK top 40.
Luke Combs has written several songs about his wife and their relationship, such as “Beautiful Crazy”, “Better Together”, and “Forever After All”. He is also a devoted father who enjoys spending time with his kids and watching them grow.