Luke Combs facts: Country singer's age, songs, wife, children and career explained

Luke Combs in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Luke Combs is one of the most successful and popular country music artists of his generation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He has achieved remarkable feats in his career, such as having his first five singles reach number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, winning multiple awards, and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

But how did he get to where he is today? Let's explore the life and career of Luke Combs, from his humble beginnings in North Carolina to his meteoric rise to fame in Nashville.