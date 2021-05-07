Luke Combs' real-life wedding-inspired video for 'Forever After All' is utterly beautiful

7 May 2021, 13:41

Luke Combs' video for 'Forever After All'
Luke Combs' video for 'Forever After All'. Picture: Columbia/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Luke Combs has released the full music video for his fantastic song 'Forever After All', and it's a beautiful love letter to his wife Nicole.

Country star Luke Combs used footage from his actual wedding for the video for a song inspired by his partner Nicole.

'Forever After All' sees Luke at his happiest, showing scenes from his wedding where he couldn't help let out some tears as Nicole walked down the aisle.

Other scenes show a grandfather and granddaughter putting pictures of Luke's wedding day into a photo album, cut between shots of the wedding, as well as his career and their life together before the big day August 1, 2020.

Watch the video below:

Luke and Nicole's wedding arrived after four years of dating, while the world was dealing with a pandemic. The wedding had to be scaled back, with only a few invited guests.

The country singer met Nicole Hocking before the singer found fame, with his successful This One's for You album.

'Forever After All' was the first song Luke Combs wrote after he and Nicole moved into their house in Tennessee. Written in January 2019, it was co-written by his frequent collaborators, Rob Williford and Drew Parker.

Luke and Nicole in 2018
Luke and Nicole in 2018. Picture: Getty

Following on from 'Beautiful Crazy' and 'Better Together', this song was also dedicated to his wife. He said: "You could write a generic love song, and not to say it couldn't be done, but my wife's impact on my life has weighed heavily on the outcome of these songs".

The song has topped the US Country charts, and reached as high as number two in the main US Billboard Hot 100.

