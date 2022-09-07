Luke Combs emotionally offers refunds at show due to vocal issues and gives fans money from his own wallet

7 September 2022, 12:26

Luke Combs offers refunds at a show
Luke Combs offers refunds at a show. Picture: TikTok/Katoo_Gilly

By Tom Eames

Luke Combs is known for treating his fans well, and he went above and beyond last weekend.

The country singer had an eventful couple of shows while performing in Bangor, Maine, in the States.

On Friday night (September 2), at one stage of the show he gave two young fans money from his own wallet when he learned how much they had spent on their tickets to see him.

In the middle of his set, which was the start of his Middle of Somewhere TourLuke Combs noticed two young boys holding up a sign in the front row.

News Center Maine reports that the boys were Tanner Hale and Bo Fenderson, the latter of whom was celebrating his 12th birthday.

The two boys had updated the lyrics of Combs' song, 'When It Rains It Pours,' to tell their story of how they got to see him that night.

"'We made $100 stacking five cords of wood / Bought two Luke Combs tickets, man he sounds good,'" the sign read.

Luke read the words out loud to the crowd, adding "I appreciate ya".

"Our dads swore it was a waste of time, but they were wrong / Today's my 12th birthday, oh Lord, when it rains it pours," the rest of the sign read.

After Combs finished reading it, with huge applause from the crowd, he stopped the show and sat down on the stage to talk to the two kids.

"How much were your tickets? $100? $200? Y'all paid $200, a hundred dollars apiece," Luke said, and reached for his wallet. "Oh my God, I only got $140 right here. Y'all want that, pay yourselves back. I'll get you some more."

Luke Combs in 2022
Luke Combs in 2022. Picture: Getty

The star also signed some items for the two boys, and invited them backstage for some photos after the show.

"For him to take time to acknowledge and truthfully reinforce something we try to instill in our children, that hard work pays off, is truly amazing," said Tanner's mother Justine.

The following night at the same venue, Luke played a free gig after damaging his voice, and refunded all tickets to the show.

Ahead of the show on September 3rd, he realised his voice was going. Instead of cancelling altogether, he offered refunds and went ahead with the gig anyway.

“I have to let you know that I have refunded all of your tickets,” Luke said. “At about 7pm today – a few hours ago – I realised that I was not going to be able to sing as good as I normally do.”

Luke explained that his voice was not good enough for paying fans: "We’re still gonna play the show… so we’re going to put on the best free show we could put on, and I want you guys to know how upset I am to have to tell you that tonight.

"But all I want you to know is that we’re going to do the very damn best. I’m gonna give you everything that I have. And I am so sorry,” he said, while wiping away a tear.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers incredible friendship explained

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' incredible life-long friendship explained

Dolly Parton

Elton John appeared on TV special Olivia Newton-John: Hollywood Nights when she invited him to come on stage and play a special version of his 1973 hit, 'Candle In The Wind.'

When Olivia Newton-John joined Elton John for a breathtaking stripped-back version of 'Candle In The Wind'

Olivia Newton-John

Lady A announce a cancellation of their tour

Lady A cancel entire tour for member Charles Kelley's battle with sobriety

Alan Fletcher talks to Smooth

Neighbours finale: Alan Fletcher teases emotional final episode and surprise cameos

TV & Film

Shania Twain's best songs ever

Shania Twain's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Eurovision star Sam Ryder is currently the nation's sweetheart, and a future Queen frontman?

Could Sam Ryder be a future Queen frontman after his incredible performance of ‘Somebody To Love’?

Queen

Debbie Rowe appears on a new Michael Jackson documentary

Michael Jackson's ex-wife Debbie Rowe says she partly blames herself for singer's death in rare interview

Michael Jackson

Moonage Daydream poster

Moonage Daydream: David Bowie documentary film release date, trailer, soundtrack and synopsis explained

David Bowie

Cliff Richard and Sue Barker

Sue Barker wants Sir Cliff Richard to stop talking about their '80s fling

Music

In footage from a concert in Germany in 1995, the slick performer let his guard down and yelled at a band member mid-song, yet didn't miss a beat of his vocals.

When Elton John was caught on camera furiously yelling at his band as he sang 'The B**** Is Back'

Elton John