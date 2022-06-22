Luke Combs welcomes first child on Father's Day and shares adorable baby picture

22 June 2022, 10:22

By Mayer Nissim

Luke Combs becomes a dad on Father's Day and shares an adorable first picture with the world.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Country music star Luke Combs had a Father's Day he'll never forget at the weekend.

The singer-songwriter became a dad himself and has now shared the news, together with an adorable photograph of his new arrival alongside wife Nicole.

"Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up," said Luke on Instagram.

"I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy."

He added: Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!"

Nicole said: "It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day 🥲

"Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days 🤍"

Luke started dating his partner Nicole Hocking way back in 2016.

They became engaged in November 18, eventually marrying in Florida in August 2020.

Luke and Nicole Combs
Luke and Nicole Combs. Picture: Getty Images

On sharing pictures of their wedding, Combs said: "Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever."

Nicole added: "Yesterday was the most special day!! I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you!"

"Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year!"

They announced that they were expecting their first child in January this year.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Kenny Rogers thanking the Glastonbury Festival crowd on 30th June 2013. (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

When Kenny Rogers ruled Glastonbury with a singalong of 'Islands in the Stream' and country hits

Music

Toby Keith has released a statement on Twitter announcing that he is undergoing six months of chemotherapy for stomach cancer.

Toby Keith announces he has stomach cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy
Hank Snow helped discover Elvis Presley

Remembering Hank Snow, the country star who helped discover Elvis Presley
Keith Urban is back in the UK

Keith Urban interview: Covering for Adele, loving UK fans and still feeling pressure: "I have a fighting spirit"
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton facts: Singer's age, husband, family and net worth revealed

Dolly Parton

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home

Queen

Austin Butler stars in Elvis

Austin Butler understood Elvis Presley's pain following mother's death at same age as music icon

Elvis Presley

Madonna and her children

Madonna posts rare photos of all 6 kids in Father's Day tribute to herself

Madonna

Neil Diamond's comeback

Neil Diamond makes rare public appearance and sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ to fans

Neil Diamond

John Lennon adored his son Sean so much, he gave up his career in music for five years to be the best father he could.

Inside John Lennon and son Sean’s beautiful but tragically short-lived time together

John Lennon