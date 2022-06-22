Luke Combs welcomes first child on Father's Day and shares adorable baby picture

By Mayer Nissim

Luke Combs becomes a dad on Father's Day and shares an adorable first picture with the world.

Country music star Luke Combs had a Father's Day he'll never forget at the weekend.

The singer-songwriter became a dad himself and has now shared the news, together with an adorable photograph of his new arrival alongside wife Nicole.

"Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up," said Luke on Instagram.

"I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy."

He added: Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!"

Nicole said: "It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day 🥲

"Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days 🤍"

Luke started dating his partner Nicole Hocking way back in 2016.

They became engaged in November 18, eventually marrying in Florida in August 2020.

Luke and Nicole Combs. Picture: Getty Images

On sharing pictures of their wedding, Combs said: "Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever."

Nicole added: "Yesterday was the most special day!! I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you!"

"Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year!"

They announced that they were expecting their first child in January this year.