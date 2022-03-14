Luke Combs surprises fans with shock Ed Sheeran duet at Country To Country

Ed Sheeran and Luke Combs. Picture: Luke Dyson

By Tom Eames

Ed Sheeran was Luke Combs's surprise guest at this year's C2C Country To Country festival last night (March 13).

During his headline set at the London event on Sunday, Luke Combs surprised his fans by bringing out Ed Sheeran for a fantastic duet of the latter's song 'Dive'.

Luke has covered 'Dive' before back in 2018, so it was a fantastic opportunity to see the pair duet on the song for the first time.

Watch a clip below:

Better video…Ed Sheeran Showing up during Luke Combs set London O2 pic.twitter.com/uXWbjyhyIa — DavKind 🤷‍♂️ (@DavKind76) March 13, 2022

Luke has previously covered Sheeran’s 'Dive' as a Spotify Originals single release, while Ed has covered Luke's song 'When it Rains it Pours' in the past.

The moment occurred during the finale of this year's C2C: Country To Country event in London, which is also taking place in Glasgow and Dublin.

Ed Sheeran and Luke Combs. Picture: Ruby Gaunt

The country music celebration - which has been delayed for the past two years due to the COVID pandemic - also saw appearances from singers including Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker and Kip Moore.

Kip Moore spoke exclusively with Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly about the festival, his new music and his inspirational lifestyle.

"I normally tour for 10 months straight – and I did that last year – and then I take off two months every winter, and I go surf, and then I go snowboarding," Kip said. "And then I go back to work. So I just got back, just a little bit ago, from snowboarding.

"People can’t wrap their head around it. I had this tiny, little backpack, and I’ll leave for a month-and-a-half to Costa Rica, Mexico, somewhere like Maui, whatever. And that’s all I’ll bring. And they’re like, 'There’s no way you can travel like that.'

"And I’m like, 'Yeah. I’ll bring one t-shirt that I never wear, pretty much, when I’m at the beach the whole time, and a pair of board shorts.'