Passenger celebrates 10 years of 'Let Me Go' with new Ed Sheeran duet version - watch video

Passenger and Ed Sheeran. Picture: Passenger/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Mike Rosenberg, better known as Passenger, is celebrating a milestone as he revisits the past with the release of All The Little Lights (Anniversary Edition) marking a decade since the original album's debut.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Anniversary Edition is not merely a reissue; it's a testament to the artist's growth and evolution over the past 10 years.

Passenger has taken the bold step of re-recording every track, breathing new life into his work. Collaborating with friends and fellow musicians, including the likes of Foy Vance, Gabrielle Aplin, and Nina Nesbitt, the album becomes a celebration of camaraderie and shared experiences.

One standout collaboration that fans are sure to cherish is the re-recording of the global smash hit 'Let Her Go,' featuring a final collaboration with Passenger's longtime friend and tour mate, Ed Sheeran.

The original single, a chart-topping sensation that resonated across the globe, holds a special place in Passenger's heart. Reflecting on the song, he describes it as "truly life-altering," marking a distinct before-and-after in his career.

Passenger candidly shares the journey of creating 'Let Her Go' during a regional tour of Australia in 2011.

Passenger - Let Her Go (Feat. Ed Sheeran - Anniversary Edition) [Official Video]

He said: “Where do I begin… it’s a truly life-altering song. Four minutes of music that shifted my trajectory entirely. It’s so big that I think of my career in two sections - before and after ‘Let Her Go.’ People often ask me if I knew I’d written a hit straight away after writing it.

"The honest truth is I didn’t. I’d written so many songs up until that point that I had been excited by, but nothing had ever come of them, so by this stage, I had genuinely stopped thinking in those terms.

"I vividly remember writing it. It was early 2011, and I was out on a regional tour of Australia playing tiny rooms to a handful of people each night. I remember walking into a venue dressing room, picking up my guitar and playing the opening riff like I’d written it years ago, like I’d played it before.

"Like it had always been there. I don’t think I’ve had many other moments like that. A massive part of the song's success is down to Ed Sheeran. If he hadn’t have taken me around the world as his opening act in the year leading up to the song blowing up, then it simply wouldn’t have happened.

"I owe him an awful lot - he has championed me and opened doors that were securely locked. He’s an incredibly kind and thoughtful person that somehow finds time and energy to lift others up around him even though he carries the world on his shoulders. He’s a constant inspiration and a fierce friend.

"So, when it came to rerecording this song, there was only ever going to be one person that I’d want to duet on it. I’m sure some people will see this collaboration and assume that it’s for commercial opportunity and of course they’re right - it’s no bad thing to have one of the biggest stars in the world sing on one of my songs!!

"But like the other three collaborators on this album, there is a genuine and undeniable link that he has had to Passenger over the years and to this song in particular. I’m grateful to ‘Let Her Go’ beyond words. Not just for its success, but for the opportunity to reach people all over the world, just for four minutes, and make some kind of small difference. What an amazing thing.”

As 'Let Her Go' takes on a new form in this Anniversary Edition, the collaboration with Ed Sheeran adds another layer of depth and nostalgia. It's a fitting tribute to a song that has become larger than life, with over 6 billion combined streams, holding the record as the #2 most Shazamed song of all time and the 16th most viewed video on YouTube.

All The Little Lights was originally recorded in Sydney, capturing a transformative period in Passenger's life filled with personal and professional upheavals. The album's success, buoyed by the immense popularity of 'Let Her Go,' turned it into a global phenomenon.