The Story of... 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is the master of writing modern pop ballads, and 'Perfect' is a classic example.

The British singer-songwriter's number one smash was voted your favourite song ever in Smooth's All Time Top 500 poll for 2018, a feat which Ed Sheeran said he was "over the moon" with.

But what is the song about? What inspired the lyrics? Where was its snowy music video filmed? Find out all the history of the modern classic below.

Who wrote 'Perfect'? The song is written by Ed Sheeran, and was the first he penned for his third album Divide.

What inspired the song? Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry. Picture: Getty The song is a romantic ballad written about Ed's then-girlfriend (now wife) Cherry Seaborn, whom he knew from school and reconnected with when she was working in New York. They have been in a relationship since July 2015, and they announced their engagement in January 2018. Ed revealed that the inspiration for the lyrics came after visiting singer James Blunt's house in Ibiza, where the two singers had listened to rapper Future's music at 6am. He said: "Barefoot on the grass, dancing to our favourite song, which happened to be Future's 'March Madness'... I booked the studio for the day, and I had that and I was like, right, let me just flesh that out. And the song happened and was sort of finished that day. I knew it was special."

Ed wanted to out-do 'Thinking Out Loud' Ed has said that he needed to write 'the best love song of his career' with 'Perfect'. He said: "I need to do it 100% me, so everyone will listen to that will be like, 'Ah! He can actually do it!' ... I wanted to beat 'Thinking Out Loud', 'cause I know that song was going to define me."

Ed's brother features on the song Ed produced the song himself with help from Will Hicks, and strings orchestration from his brother Matthew Sheeran. This marked the first time the brothers had collaborated on a song, as it was the final wish of their grandmother to see the brothers working together before she died.