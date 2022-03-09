Andrea Bocelli facts: Italian singer's age, wife, children and how he lost his sight revealed

He's the world's most famous living tenor and best-selling artists of our generation.

Here are all the big and important facts about Andrea Bocelli that every fan should know:

Andrea Bocelli's sight: When did he go blind? Andrea Bocelli has been blind from a young age. Picture: PA Images / Angeles Rodenas Andrea Bocelli was diagnosed with glaucoma early on and tragically lost his sight after a football accident when he was just 12 years old. Despite this setback, Andrea has gone on to become one of the world's best-selling artists of all time.

How old is Andrea Bocelli? Andrea Bocelli grew up in the Tuscan countryside. Picture: PA Images / Daniel Gammert Andrea Angel Bocelli was born on September 22nd, 1958, in the small village of La Stera in Tuscany. He celebrated his 63rd birthday in 2021.

Andrea Bocelli's wife and children: How big is his family? Andrea Bocelli and his family. Picture: Getty Images Bocelli lives in a former hotel in Forte dei Marmi in Tuscany with his wife and manager Veronica Berti, who he married in 2014. They also live there with his three children - Matteo, Amos and Virginia. Andrea duets with his son Matteo on his new album Sì. Bocelli was previously married to Enrica Cenzatti, whom he met while singing at piano bars early in his career. They were married in 1992, and had two children (Amos and Matteo). However, the couple separated in 2002.

What is Andrea Bocelli's net worth? The classical-crossover star has a rumoured net worth of around £30 million.

Pavarotti discovered Andrea Bocelli Pavarotti spotted Andrea Bocelli's talent. Picture: PA Images It was when Luciano Pavarotti, via the iconic Italian rock star Zucchero, heard a demo tape of Andrea Bocelli singing that changed his life forever. Bocelli was invited on tour with Zucchero and he performed to enormous audiences. Pavarotti remained involved in Bocelli's career and invited him to perform at his annual charity gala concert in Modena, 'Pavarotti International'.