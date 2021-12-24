Luciano Pavarotti facts: Opera singer's wife, children, career and death explained

24 December 2021, 12:30

Luciano Pavarotti in 1996
Luciano Pavarotti in 1996. Picture: Getty

If there's one person you picture when you think of opera, chances are it's Luciano Pavarotti.

The Italian operatic tenor was one of the few in his genre to successfully crossover into popular music, thanks to his incredible voice and magnetic presence on stage.

Pavarotti was one of the most celebrated tenors of all time, achieving worldwide fame and earning the title 'King of the High Cs'.

As one of the Three Tenors, he found a whole new audience when they performed their first concert during the 1990 FIFA World Cup. His most famous performance was that of 'Nessum Dorma', which became his signature song.

Pavarotti sold over 100 million records, with the first Three Tenors recording becoming the best-selling classical album of all time.

He was also known for his charity work on behalf of refugees and the Red Cross, and he often collaborated with many other artists from a variety of genres.

  1. Where was Luciano Pavarotti born and what did he look like as a young man?

    Pavarotti in 1966
    Pavarotti in 1966. Picture: Getty

    Luciano Pavarotti was born in 1935 near Modena in Northern Italy.

    His parents were Fernando Pavarotti, a baker and amateur tenor, and Adele Venturi, a cigar factory worker.

    His family were poor, and shared a tiny two-room apartment. Pavarotti later said that his father had a fine tenor voice but rejected a singing career because of nervousness.

    After abandoning a dream of becoming a football goalkeeper, Pavarotti spent seven years in vocal training. His earliest musical influences were his father's records, including tenors Beniamino Gigli, Giovanni Martinelli, Tito Schipa, and Enrico Caruso.

    Pavarotti began studying music in 1954 aged 19 with Arrigo Pola, a respected teacher and professional tenor in Modena.

    In 1955, he became a member of the Corale Rossini, a male voice choir from Modena that also included his father, and they won first prize at the International Eisteddfod in Llangollen, Wales.

    He later said that this was the most important experience of his life, leading him to pursue a career in music professionally.

  2. Who was Luciano Pavarotti's wife?

    Luciano Pavarotti with first wife Adua Veroni in 1987
    Luciano Pavarotti with first wife Adua Veroni in 1987. Picture: Getty

    Pavarotti was married twice.

    He was first married to Adua Veroni from 1961 to 2000.

    In December 2003, he married his former personal assistant, Nicoletta Mantovani.

  3. How many children did Luciano Pavarotti have?

    Luciano Pavarotti with his family (L-R: Cristina Pavarotti, Adua Veroni, Lorenza Pavarotti, Luciano Pavarotti, Giuliana Pavarotti, actress Jacqueline Bisset)
    Luciano Pavarotti with his family (L-R: Cristina Pavarotti, Adua Veroni, Lorenza Pavarotti, Luciano Pavarotti, Giuliana Pavarotti, actress Jacqueline Bisset). Picture: Getty

    With his first wife Adua, he had three daughters: Lorenza, Cristina, and Giuliana.

    He also had another daughter, Alice, with second wife Nicoletta. Alice's twin brother, Riccardo, was stillborn after complications in January 2003.

    Luciano Pavarotti poses holding his daughter Alice, with his wife Nicoletta Mantovani
    Luciano Pavarotti poses holding his daughter Alice, with his wife Nicoletta Mantovani. Picture: Getty
    Daughter Alice with mother Nicoletta in 2021
    Daughter Alice with mother Nicoletta in 2021. Picture: Getty

  4. What was Pavarotti's cause of death and how old was he?

    Luciano Pavarotti in 2006
    Luciano Pavarotti in 2006. Picture: Getty

    While embarking on an international 'farewell tour', Pavarotti was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2006.

    He underwent major abdominal surgery, but he died at his home in Modena on September 6, 2007. He was aged 71.

    After his death, his manager Terri Robson stated: "The Maestro fought a long, tough battle against the pancreatic cancer which eventually took his life. In fitting with the approach that characterised his life and work, he remained positive until finally succumbing to the last stages of his illness".

    Pavarotti's funeral was held at Modena Cathedral. Prime Minister Romano Prodi and Kofi Annan were in attendance, while the Frecce Tricolori, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, flew overhead.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Country Christmas songs

The 20 greatest country Christmas songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

David Bowie prank called Annie Lennox on a live TV show in 2000

When mischievous David Bowie pranked Annie Lennox by calling live TV show to make song request

David Bowie

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea have been married since 1989

Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea's 40-year romance, and their secret to long-lasting love
James Michael Tyler, Prince Philip and Carlos Marin are among the famous faces to have died in 2021

Celebrity deaths in 2021: Remembering the stars who died this year

Features

Judy Garland

Judy Garland's five marriages explained: Who were her husbands and how many children did she have?

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?