Luciano Pavarotti facts: Opera singer's wife, children, career and death explained

Luciano Pavarotti in 1996. Picture: Getty

If there's one person you picture when you think of opera, chances are it's Luciano Pavarotti.

The Italian operatic tenor was one of the few in his genre to successfully crossover into popular music, thanks to his incredible voice and magnetic presence on stage.

Pavarotti was one of the most celebrated tenors of all time, achieving worldwide fame and earning the title 'King of the High Cs'.

As one of the Three Tenors, he found a whole new audience when they performed their first concert during the 1990 FIFA World Cup. His most famous performance was that of 'Nessum Dorma', which became his signature song.

Pavarotti sold over 100 million records, with the first Three Tenors recording becoming the best-selling classical album of all time.

He was also known for his charity work on behalf of refugees and the Red Cross, and he often collaborated with many other artists from a variety of genres.