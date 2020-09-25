When George Michael and Pavarotti sang spine-tingling duet of 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'

25 September 2020, 12:13

Joining Pavarotti on stage, George Michael was in the city of Modena, Italy to help raise money for charities close to the opera star's heart.
Joining Pavarotti on stage, George Michael was in the city of Modena, Italy to help raise money for charities close to the opera star's heart. Picture: Youtube/SME/Sony BMG Music UK

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Things don't come much better than a collaboration between our very own George Michael and the world's most famous tenor, Luciano Pavarotti.

Taking to the stage for his first ever Italian performance, George Michael was joined by a 70-strong orchestra as he entertained the huge crowd.

Joining Luciano Pavarotti on stage, the 'Faith' singer was in the city of Modena to help raise money for charities close to the opera star's heart.

Performing at Pavarotti's famed "Pavarotti and Friends" annual benefit concert held on June 6, 2000 in his hometown, George and Luciano sang a beautiful rendition of Elton John's 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'.

Luciano Pavarotti and George Michael performed a duet together in aid of children's charities in Modena on June 6, 2000
Luciano Pavarotti and George Michael performed a duet together in aid of children's charities in Modena on June 6, 2000. Picture: Getty

Opening the song, George's voice rings out across the stadium as he sings in english before looking to the tenor, who joins him by singing the world-famous song in Italian.

In the year that George performed, proceeds of the event were going to support a number of charities to benefit children in Cambodia and Tibet.

The 'Careless Whisper star also gave an incredible solo performance of Bing Crosby's 'Brother, Can You Spare A Dime?' on the night (video below).

George Michael sang Elton John's hit song 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' at the 2000 benefit concert in Italy
George Michael sang Elton John's hit song 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' at the 2000 benefit concert in Italy. Picture: Youtube/SME/Sony BMG Music UK

George Michael was joined by other performers on the night such as Eurythmics, Enrique Iglesias, Monica Naranjo, Darren Hayes, Caetano Veloso, and Skunk Anansie.

The Dalai Lama opened the event with a message of peace and children from Cambodia and Tibet also give performances supported by a 70-strong Orchestra Sinfonica Italiana.

