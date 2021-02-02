Watch George Michael's last ever concert, where his final words were heartbreakingly poignant

2 February 2021, 10:05

George Michael final concert: Watch video of star&squot;s last "perfect" performance
George Michael final concert: Watch video of star's last "perfect" performance. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

George Michael performed his last ever gig at Earls Court, London on October 17, 2012, and a recording of the encore of the show became the final time the singer was ever seen performing on stage.

The video footage was shot on the last night of George Michael's 75 date Symphonica Tour - the final show of three performed at Earls Court.

Speaking to the packed venue, George announced: "London, you have made the last night f****** perfect.

"It has truly been a privilege to play with these musicians for the last year and we want to say a big thank you to you all."

During the encore George and his band played 'Amazing', 'I'm Your Man' and 'Freedom 90'.

George Michael Performs For His Symphonica Tour - Birmingham
George Michael Performs For His Symphonica Tour - Birmingham. Picture: Getty

Just before the end of the concert, George waved and said what would become the last words he would ever say on stage: "Thank you London, we love you – see you soon."

Taking to Twitter after the show, George confirmed how much he enjoyed his last show, saying: "Hi everyone, thank you so much for the weekend shows in Earls Court, you were AMAZING!!!!"

The 75 date Symphonica Tour was the final set of concerts before George retired from the spotlight for the next few years of his life.

The emotional video clip highlights the star's love of his fans and of the UK and goes down in history as one of George's most iconic performances.

