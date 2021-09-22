Watch Bryan Adams sing with Pavarotti in a spine-tingling forgotten duet

22 September 2021, 10:27

Bryan Adams and Pavarotti duetted in 1994
Bryan Adams and Pavarotti duetted in 1994. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Bryan Adams and Pavarotti's incredible duet of ''O Sole Mio' was performed in 1994 is incredible.

Bryan Adams has sung with some amazing artists over his long career in the music industry, including the likes of Tina Turner and Rod Stewart.

But he struck up an unlikely friendship with Opera singer Pavarotti in the 90s after the pair performed together on an Italian television show.

The beautiful duet, which took place in 1994, sees the two incredible singers join together for a rendition of 'O Sole Mio.

Bryan shared the performance on his YouTube channel to tribute his good friend on his 59th birthday.

Surrounded by a live orchestra, Bryan starts off, before Pavarotti joins in with the Neapolitan classic.

’O Sole mio was written in 1898 by Giovanni Capurro and composed by Eduardo di Capua.

While it has been performed and covered by many artists over the years, Pavarotti won the 1980 Grammy Award for Best Classical Vocal Performance for his rendition.

Meanwhile, Bryan has previously opened up about his friendship with Pavarotti, explaining that he once almost hung up on the Opera star.

Bryan Adams became friends with Pavarotti in the 90s
Bryan Adams became friends with Pavarotti in the 90s. Picture: Alamy

"[Pavarotti] managed to get my phone number somehow, and he called me up and I thought it was someone taking the p***,” he told ​​CBC Radio in 2018.

“I thought it was a prank call, because he had a really strong Italian accent."

Adams soon realised it was the real Luciano Pavarotti on the other end of the line, and he asked him if he wanted to sing alongside him.

"I said I'd think about it, but I ended up doing it because he said something to me which was significant,” Bryan explained.

“He said, 'One day you will need me and I will be there for you.' I thought, 'Wow', because my father loved opera. I thought I would get them together. That would be really fun.

“Sadly Luciano passed away and so that dream never happened. But the sweet story is that my father passed away recently and on his deathbed, I played him some Luciano. So Luciano was there for me in the end."

