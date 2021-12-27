Bryan Adams facts: Singer's age, children, parents, photography and career revealed

Bryan Adams is one of the most successful singer-songwriters of his generation, thanks to his brand of radio-friendly pop-rock music.

The Canadian artist has sold over 100 million records worldwide, and was one of the biggest singers of the 1980s and 1990s.

Bryan Adams had hits around the world with songs like 'Everything I Do' and 'Summer of 69', and he has also become a critically-acclaimed photographer.

How old is Bryan Adams and where is he from? Bryan Adams. Picture: Getty Bryan Adams was born on November 5, 1959 in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. He celebrated his 62nd birthday in 2021. His parents were Elizabeth Jane (née Watson) and Captain Conrad J Adams, who emigrated to Canada from Plymouth, England in the 1950s. The Story of... 'Everything I Do (I Do it For You)' by Bryan Adams

Watch when Bryan Adams broke 70,000 hearts at Wembley Stadium in 1996 Bryan's father was a Sandhurst officer in the British Army, who joined the Canadian Army and later worked as a United Nations peacekeeping observer, and as a Canadian foreign service diplomat. Bryan travelled with his parents to diplomatic postings in Lisbon, Portugal and Vienna, Austria, during the 1960s, and to Tel Aviv, Israel during the early 1970s. He was raised in Ottawa, and in 1974, he and his family (including younger brother Bruce) moved to North Vancouver, while his father was posted abroad.

How did he get his start in music? Bryan Adams bought his first electric guitar aged 12 in Reading, an Italian brand from Gherson, based on a Fender stratocaster. He quit school to play in a group called Shock, and used the funds his parents had saved for his college education to buy an Estey grand piano. He sold pet food and worked as a dishwasher in a restaurant, helping him pay rent. Aged 15, he became the singer for a pub band, Sweeney Todd. In 1978, aged 18, Bryan met Jim Vallance through a mutual friend in a Vancouver music shop. They formed what would be a successful partnership that would continue for decades. Later that year, Bryan signed to A&M Records for one dollar, and released his debut album in 1980.

Is Bryan Adams married and does he have children? Bryan Adams has never married. In the 1990s, he was in a relationship with Danish model Cecilie Thomsen. In 2011, Bryan and Alicia Grimaldi, his former personal assistant and the co-founder of his namesake foundation, had their first daughter Mirabella Bunny. Their second daughter, Lula Rosalea was born in 2013.

Is Bryan Adams a photographer? Bryan Adams in 2014. Picture: Getty Bryan Adams has also had a second career as a highly successful photographer. In 2015, he was given an Honorary Fellowship of the Royal Photographic Society in London for his work in photography. He has been published in British Vogue, L'uomo Vogue, American Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, British GQ, Esquire, and Interview, and shot advertising campaigns for Hugo Boss, Converse, Montblanc, Fred Perry, Escada, Zeiss, Schwarzkopf, Jaguar and many others. He has also photographed album covers for the likes of Amy Winehouse, Status Quo and Annie Lennox.