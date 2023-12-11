Bryan Adams announces series of outdoor UK concerts for summer 2024

Bryan Adams announces series of outdoor UK concerts for summer 2024, after his London residency at the Royal Albert Hall.
Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

He can't get enough of the UK.

At least that would seem to be the case with Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams, who has announced a series of outdoor summer concerts for 2024.

He'll already be in the British Isles for a tour at the beginning of the summer, including a three-night residency at London's historic venue, the Royal Albert Hall.

Bryan, who is currently performing throughout Europe for his 'So Happy It Hurts' tour has announced a handful of concerts in June 2024.

The 'Everything I Do (I Do It For You)' singer will be headlining a series of outdoor shows at Dreamland Margate's Summer Series, Plymouth Summer Sessions, and Forest Live at Delamere Forest, Dalby Forest, and Thetford Forest.

He'll also perform at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfodand, and the Piece Hall in Halifax on 23rd June.

His Piece Hall concert is suspiciously close to Glastonbury Festival weekend, so we could be expecting an appearance from the rocker at Worthy Farm.

Bryan Adams performing at Wembley Arena in 2019. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Picture: Getty

Bryan will be playing Plymouth Summer Sessions on 14th June, with the likes of Sting, Blondie, Tom Jones, and Madness also performing across the summer event.

Tickets for the Plymouth concert, his UK tour and the his Royal Albert Hall residency shows are on sale now, with general sale for the remaining dates starting on 15th December 2024 from here.

For especially eager fans of Bryan's, fans can find pre-sale options between Tuesday-Wednesday (12th and 13th December) via the same link.

Adams announced his London residency back in October 2023, and by the sounds of it couldn't wait for it.

"Our last visit to the Royal Albert Hall was such a great series of shows, it was a no-brainer to want to come back and do it again," Adams said in a press statement at the time.

"However this time we have a whole new perspective on how to make it work and with three different albums. The band and I are really looking forward to it!"

The 'Summer of '69' rocker promised to perform one album in full each night - 18 Til I Die, Reckless, and his latest So Happy It Hurts – along with his greatest hits.

Announcing a tour mammoth tour of North America with Dave Stewart from the Eurythmics supporting, Bryan has also been a special guest himself recently.

Only month ago, he joined Coldplay on stage in Vancouver for a rousing rendition of his timeless ballad 'Everything I Do (I Do It For You)'.

For the full list of dates for Bryan Adams' summer 2024 concerts, see below:

June 2024:

13th – Margate, Dreamland

14th – Plymouth, Plymouth Hoe

16th – Northwich, Delamere Forest

18th – Llangollen, International Music Eisteddfod

20th – Brandon, Thetford Forest

21st – Pickering, Dalby Forest

23rd – Halifax, Piece Hall

