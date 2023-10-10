Bryan Adams announces UK tour including classic album shows at the Royal Albert Hall
10 October 2023, 12:25
Bryan Adams takes So Happy It Hurts on the road in the UK.
Bryan Adams has announced a major UK and Ireland tour in 2024, which includes three special shows at the iconic Royal Albert Hall.
At each of those London dates, Adams will play one album in full: 1984'as Reckless, 1996's 18 Till I Die and last year's So Happy It Hurts, as well as a selection of his greatest hits.
He follows those concerts with dates in Sheffield, Coventry, Cardiff, Belfast and Dublin.
Adams said: "Our last visit to the Royal Albert Hall was such a great series of shows, it was a no-brainer to want to come back and do it again.
"However this time we have a whole new perspective on how to make it work and with three different albums. The band and I are really looking forward to it!"
Tickets for the shows go on general sale this Friday, October 13 at 9am via Ticketek.
A pre-sale starts on Thursday, October 12.
The full 2024 tour dates are as follows:
- May 13 - Royal Albert Hall, London (18 Till I Die in full and other hits)
- May 14 - Royal Albert Hall, London (Reckless in full and other hits)
- May 15 - Royal Albert Hall, London (So Happy It Hurts in full and other hits)
- May 17 - Building Society Arena, Coventry
- May 18 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- May 19 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- May 21 - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
- May 22 - SSE Arena, Belfast, Ireland