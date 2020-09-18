The Story of... 'Everything I Do (I Do it For You)' by Bryan Adams

Picture: A&M/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Bryan Adams still holds the record for the most consecutive weeks at number one in the UK with this power ballad.

You couldn't escape the theme from Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves in 1991, and it remains one of the greatest love songs of all time.

But how did the song come about? Here are all the facts you need to know: