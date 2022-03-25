Kevin Costner facts: Actor's age, wife, children, movies and career revealed

Kevin Costner in 2019. Picture: Getty

Kevin Costner is one of the most popular and successful actors and directors of his generation.

The American star has won two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards during his career.

Kevin first found international fame thanks to late 1980s films including The Untouchables, No Way Out and Field of Dreams.

In 1990, he starred and directed Dances with Wolves, for which he won two Academy Awards.

He then followed this up with massive box office hits Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves in 1991 and The Bodyguard opposite Whitney Houston in 1992.

His other films include Wyatt Earp, JFK, The Postman, Waterworld, Graceland and Man of Steel. In more recent times, he has starred as John Dutton on the TV drama series Yellowstone.