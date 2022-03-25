Kevin Costner facts: Actor's age, wife, children, movies and career revealed

25 March 2022, 13:41

Kevin Costner in 2019
Kevin Costner in 2019. Picture: Getty

Kevin Costner is one of the most popular and successful actors and directors of his generation.

The American star has won two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards during his career.

Kevin first found international fame thanks to late 1980s films including The Untouchables, No Way Out and Field of Dreams.

In 1990, he starred and directed Dances with Wolves, for which he won two Academy Awards.

He then followed this up with massive box office hits Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves in 1991 and The Bodyguard opposite Whitney Houston in 1992.

His other films include Wyatt Earp, JFK, The Postman, Waterworld, Graceland and Man of Steel. In more recent times, he has starred as John Dutton on the TV drama series Yellowstone.

  1. How old is Kevin Costner and where is he from?

    Kevin Costner with his two Oscars
    Kevin Costner with his two Oscars. Picture: Getty

    Kevin Costner was born on January 18, 1955 in Lynwood, California. He celebrated his 67th birthday in 2022.

    He is the youngest of three boys, the second of whom died at birth.

    His mother, Sharon Rae (née Tedrick), was a welfare worker. His father, William Costner, was an electrician and utilities executive at Southern California Edison.

  2. Is Kevin Costner married and how many children does he have?

    Kevin Costner and first wife Cindy
    Kevin Costner and first wife Cindy. Picture: Getty

    Kevin Costner has been married twice, and has seven children from three separate relationships.

    In 1975 while still in college, Kevin began dating fellow student Cindy Silva, and they married three years later.

    They had three children together: daughters Annie (born 1984) and Lily (born 1986), and son Joe (born 1988).

    Kevin Costner with second wife Christine and his kids Annie, Joe and Lily
    Kevin Costner with second wife Christine and his kids Annie, Joe and Lily. Picture: Getty
    Kevin Costner with wife Christine and kids Grace, Hayes and Cayden
    Kevin Costner with wife Christine and kids Grace, Hayes and Cayden. Picture: Getty

    The couple divorced in 1994 after 16 years of marriage.

    He also has a son, Liam Timothy (born 1996), with Bridget Rooney, with whom he had a brief relationship.

    In 2004, Kevin married his girlfriend of four years, model and handbag designer Christine Baumgartner.

    The couple have three children: sons Cayden (born 2007) and Hayes (born 2009), and daughter Grace (born 2010).

  3. Is Kevin Costner also a singer?

    Yes! Kevin Costner is the singer of his band Kevin Costner & Modern West, a country rock band, which he founded in the 2000s.

    In 2007, they began a world tour which included shows in Istanbul and Rome.

    The band released their country album, Untold Truths, in 2008. They followed this up with 2010's Turn it On and 2020's Tales from Yellowstone.

  4. What is Kevin Costner's net worth?

    According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin Costner has an estimated net worth of $250 million.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Michael Buble - James Bond 007 singer?

Michael Bublé would love to do a Bond theme but has a theory on why he has no chance

Michael Bublé

The greatest movie songs ever

The 100 greatest movie songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Peter Andre in Grease

Grease: Jason Donovan and Peter Andre join new West End production

Music

Cher wins her Oscar for Moonstruck

When Cher cemented her astonishing career comeback by winning an Oscar in 1988

Music

Concert For Ukraine

Concert for Ukraine: How to get tickets, broadcast date, artists list and venue revealed

Music

More on Smooth

George Harrison said he wanted to marry Pattie Boyd on the day he met her.

George Harrison met ex-wife Pattie Boyd in heartbreaking 'final goodbye' months before his death

Beatles

Kian Egan and Jodi Albert

Westlife's Kian Egan and wife Jodi Albert share heartbreaking miscarriage news

Westlife

Elton John

Win Elton John tickets at BST Hyde Park in London this summer! How to enter

Elton John

Bryan Adams has an awkward interview moment

Bryan Adams doesn't want to talk about 'Summer of '69' in an awkward interview moment

Bryan Adams

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis confirms pregnancy with stunning baby bump picture

Music

From left to right: Lisa Marie Presley with her father Elvis and mother Priscilla, ex-husband Michael Jackson and late son Benjamin Keough

The tragic life of Elvis' daughter: The story of Lisa Marie Presley's father, husband and son

Elvis Presley

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed