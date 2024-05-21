Kevin Costner poses with rarely seen five grown-up children on the Cannes red carpet

Kevin Coster made his red carpet debut with five of his seven children at the Cannes Film Festival yesterday (May 20).
By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The Bodyguard star has seven children from three different relationships.

Kevin Costner made his red carpet debut with five of his seven children at the Cannes Film Festival yesterday (May 20).

The Dances With Wolves star, 69, posed with his children whose ages range from 40 to 13 years old, before the premiere of his new movie Horizon: An American Saga.

Costner walked the red carpet alongside daughters Annie, 40, and Lily, 37, from his first wife Cindy Silva, and three children Cayden, 17, Grace, 13, and Hayes, 15, from his second wife, Christine Baumgartner, whom he separated from last year.

Kevin also posed solo with son Hayes, 15, who made his acting debut in the movie.
Not in attendance were his other two children, Joe, 36, his son with Silva, and Liam, 26, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

Kevin also posed solo with son Hayes, 15 – who made his acting debut in the movie – alongside co-stars Alejandro Edda, Jena Malone, Georgia MacPhail, Sienna Miller, and Luke Wilson, before the film screening.

The latest outing from the star comes after a busy year; Costner was spotted touring as a singer with his secret country and western band and since his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, is rumoured to be in a relationship with the singer, Jewel.

Costner was a singer before he became an actor, and has expressed how music is one of his preferred ways of explaining his feelings.

“When I can’t exactly find the words, I go, ‘Listen to this; this is what I mean,’” he told American Songwriter, in 2020.

The star went onto explain that while he finds acting comfortable, music challenges him every time.

"Sometimes, when I go to my next movie, I think I’ve forgotten everything I know about acting," he says.

"Then you get there and you realise that you know all these things that you’ve built on — they start to come back. Music is, like, I never, we never, know."

