Is Kevin Costner, 68, dating singer Jewel, 49? Everything we know about the rumoured pair

Kevin Costner, 68, and Jewel, 49 were pictured getting cosy over the weekend, leading to claims the pair are a couple. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Kevin Costner was seen getting cosy with the singer on Richard Branson’s Necker Island.

Rumors are circulating that Kevin Costner and Jewel may be dating, six months after the actor announced he was divorcing his wife of eighteen years.

Costner, 68, and the 49-year-old singer were pictured getting cosy over the weekend, leading to claims the pair are a couple.

TMZ obtained photographs showing the Oscar winner and Grammy star appearing quite affectionate at Jewel's tennis fundraiser on Richard Branson’s Necker Island.

The event, held to raise money for her Inspiring Children Foundation, Costner was seen embracing the 'Hands' singer and holding her from behind (below).

Costner was seated behind her as she delivered a speech to the event attendees, with an insider saying the pair seemed happy and at ease and spent about a week together in the Caribbean.

Jewel took her her Instagram account on November 28 to give thanks to the star's generosity, in what could be another clue to the couple's relationship.

The singer posted an Instagram reel with moments from the charity event, giving thanks to The Bodyguard actor, and host Richard Branson.

"@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year," she wrote. "And Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self — who also plays a mean game of doubles!

"Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids,” she continued.

"Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play with my son!"

Kevin Costner has three children with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, who filed for divorce from the star in May of this year.

The pair married in 2004 and their trio of kids made Kevin a father of seven in total - the Academy Award-winning actor also has a son, Liam, with former partner Bridget Rooney.

Baumgartner filing for divorce comes after Costner spoke out about how their marriage strengthened throughout the pandemic whilst they quarantined with the family in Los Angeles.

"Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family," he told People magazine.

The pair married in 2004 and their trio of kids made Kevin a father of seven in total - the Academy Award-winning actor also has a son, Liam, with former partner Bridget Rooney. Picture: Getty

"Our house is like a river: You’ve just got to get into the flow of it. And whatever you thought it was going to be, maybe it still can, but it’s going to have to work with what the day brings."

For Christine Baumgartner, as it stands, Kevin Costner's lengthy commitments away from home was seemingly a bridge too far for their marriage.

According to reports, Kevin Costner's lengthy stays away from the family whilst filming his hit show Yellowstone have been one of the main reasons for the break.

Baumgartner reportedly gave Costner an ultimatum to quit the show after five seasons to prioritise his family in Los Angeles, though he's been mooted to return for the sixth series.

Kevin Costner has three children with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, who filed for divorce from the star in May of this year. Picture: Getty

A representative for Kevin has said that "circumstances beyond his control" led to him needing to action a "dissolution of marriage".

The statement continued: "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

"We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Both Costner and Baumgartner have filed for joint custody of their three children, 15-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes, and 12-year-old Grace.