Kevin Costner's wife Christine 'seeks $248,000 a month in child support' in divorce battle

Smooth's Untold Stories: Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

By Mayer Nissim

Court documents reveal details of the divorce proceedings between Christine and Kevin Costner.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kevin Costner is currently in the process of being divorced for a second time.

His wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce last month after 18 years of marriage to The Bodyguard actor.

At the time, his representatives told People: "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

"We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Now People has had sight of court documents that reveal Christine's application for $248,000 (£195,000) a month in child support for their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner at the premiere Yellowstone. Picture: Getty Images

The filing adds that this sum "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle" and also asks that Costner pay all private school tuition fees extracurricular activities/sports and healthcare expenses.

Christine applied for joint custody of the couple's children in her filing, and Kevin's filing in response also made a request for joint custody.

Kevin's filing also made mention of a pre-nuptial agreement between the couple which covers matters including spousal support, legal fees and properties.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty Images

In addition to his children with Christine, Kevin has four children from his previous marriage to Cindy Silva, which ended after 16 years in 1994.

The couple had met when they were both at college in the mid-1970s. It was reported after their split that Silva received a then-record $80 million divorce settlement.

Between his marriages, Kevin was reported to have had relationships with Bridget Rooney, with whom he had a son, as well as Birgit Cunningham and Elle Macpherson.