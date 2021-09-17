Whitney Houston's iconic 1992 film The Bodyguard is getting a remake

17 September 2021, 12:22 | Updated: 17 September 2021, 12:29

Whitney Houston in 1992 film The Bodyguard, and the poster for the film featuring Houston and Kevin Costner.
Whitney Houston in 1992 film The Bodyguard, and the poster for the film featuring Houston and Kevin Costner. Picture: Kasdan Pictures

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Warner Bros are remaking Whitney Houston's iconic 1992 film The Bodyguard.

Nearly 30 years on from the film's original release, The Bodyguard is now getting a remake with Tony-nominated Matthew López playwright writing the script.

Best known for his 2018 play The Inheritance, the remake will mark López’s first film screenplay having only written for the stage up to this point in his career.

Rather than a direct remake of the iconic romantic drama, the new film is being billed as a "reimagining".

Featuring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in the lead roles, The Bodyguard was one of the most successful films of the 1990s.

Whitney Houston, Kevin Costner and his wife Cindy Costner attend The Bodyguard Premiere in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Whitney Houston, Kevin Costner and his wife Cindy Costner attend The Bodyguard Premiere in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback have all been announced to produce the film.

Lin has been attached to a potential remake since 2011, but plans for the film's reimagining have only recently come to fruition despite plenty of rumours about who will play the lead roles.

No casting has been discussed for Lopez's script at this early stage, however, the likes of Cardi B, Tessa Thompson, Channing Tatum, and Chris Hemsworth have been touted.

López’s 2018 show The Inheritance went on to win numerous awards including the Olivier Award, the South Bank Sky Arts Award, and London Critics’ Circle Award, becoming the first American to do so.

Upon its release in 1992, The Bodyguard grossed over $400 million at the worldwide box office.

Despite featuring Whitney in her acting debut, the film is best remembered for its stellar soundtrack, which featured numerous hit singles like 'Queen Of The Night', 'I Have Nothing', and 'Run To You'.

The most notable single to come from the film's soundtrack, however, was 'I Will Always Love You', the Dolly Parton cover that went on to top the charts around the world.

The Bodyguard's soundtrack is still the best-selling film soundtrack to this day.

Meanwhile, British actor Naomi Ackie is in talks to play Whitney Houston in the upcoming biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

The biopic is set for release in November 2022, and will be written by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody) and directed by Stella Meghie.

Talking about the search to find the perfect actor to play Whitney, Meghie said: "Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life.”

I Wanna Dance With Somebody has received the backing of Houston’s estate as well as music producer Clive Davis.

