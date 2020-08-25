Whitney Houston biopic will be 'no holds barred' portrayal of superstar, Clive Davis says

25 August 2020, 16:47

Clive Davis shares new details about new Whitney Houston biopic
Clive Davis shares new details about new Whitney Houston biopic. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

The record producer has said it is his mission to make sure the new biopic 'shows her genius' and 'more of her character' than previous productions.

Clive Davis has shared new details of the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, which he says will be a "no holds barred" portrayal of the star.

Speaking on Variety’s Strictly Business podcast, Davis said it his mission to capture the true personality and life of the singer he was so close to.

"I have a mission to make sure that for all time that the full picture of Whitney Houston is captured in a no-holds-barred film that is musically rich and shows her genius and more of her character than we have seen to date," he said.

Clive Davis has shared more details of the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic
Clive Davis has shared more details of the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic. Picture: Getty

The music legend also revealed that he has teamed up with Bohemian Rhapsody screenwriter Anthony McCarten to develop the script.

Read more: Whitney Houston official biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ is announced

"There was a fierce competition for the movie," Davis continued.

"I'm happy to say the reaction to the script was good. Almost every studio head called to tell me about their passion for the project.

"They know Whitney has been captured and the opportunity here is so special and unique."

It's been reported that the film will use original recordings of Whitney's vocals – so whoever takes on the lead role won't have to provide them.

Clive Davis is working with 'Bohemian Rhapsody' screenwriter Anthony McCarten to develop the script
Clive Davis is working with 'Bohemian Rhapsody' screenwriter Anthony McCarten to develop the script. Picture: Getty

While working together on the biopic's script, Davis and McCarten also made an agreement to collaborate in the future if either of them decide to make a biopic of Janis Joplin, Davis revealed.

Read more: The Voice Kids: 13-year-old gives heart-stopping performance of Whitney Houston's 'One Moment In Time'

"We agreed there could still be a great film on Janis Joplin," he said.

"We have done nothing on that one but we have legally committed to each other to do it together if either of us ever get involved in it."

