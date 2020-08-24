The Voice Kids: 13-year-old gives heart-stopping performance of Whitney Houston's 'One Moment In Time'

Justine Afante stunned the audience and judges with her rendition of Whitney Houston's famous song on the semi-finals of The Voice Kids. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

13-year-old Justine Afante wowed the audience of The Voice Kids on Saturday night (August 22).

The teenager from Swansea gave a pitch-perfect rendition of Whitney Houston's iconic 'One Moment In Time.'

The teenager was competing for a place in the final of the show and pulled out all of the stops for the performance.

Justine's incredible voice did justice to the famously complicated song, with Pixie Lott eventually choosing her to go forward for a place in the final of The Voice Kids.

Pixie Lott struggled to make a decision between her three semi-finalists.

"I really think there's something super special in all of you. I feel so lucky and grateful that all of you are on my team," she said.

"I love you all, I'm going to go with... Justine," she decided, to cheers from the audience.

'One Moment in Time' was written by Albert Hammond and John Bettis and recorded by Whitney for the 1988 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Seoul, South Korea.

Fellow judges Paloma Faith, will.i.am and Danny Jones were very impressed by the performance. Picture: ITV/The Voice

The song topped the charts in the UK and re-entered in February 2012, following Whitney's death.

The winner of The Voice Kids will be revealed on Saturday 29 August when the final is shown on TV.

The prize includes a £30,000 bursary towards the winner's musical education as well as a family holiday to Orlando courtesy of Universal Studios and Norwegian Air.