The Whitney Houston biopic casts Star Wars actor Naomi Ackie in the lead role

16 December 2020, 11:11

Naomi Ackie will reportedlt play Whitney Houston in a new film
Naomi Ackie will reportedlt play Whitney Houston in a new film. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

British actor Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston in an upcoming biopic about the late singer's life and career.

The Whitney Houston film I Wanna Dance With Somebody is currently scheduled to be released at cinemas in November 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Naomi is having negotiations for the role. The 28-year-old is best known for her role of Jannah in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody will be written by Bohemian Rhapsody's Anthony McCarten, and directed by Stella Meghie (The Photograph).

Read more: When Whitney Houston sang the National Anthem so powerfully she moved a nation to tears

“We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston,” Meghie said.

“Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life.”

Whitney Houston will be played by Naomi Ackie
Whitney Houston will be played by Naomi Ackie. Picture: Getty

It's been reported that the film will use original recordings of Whitney's vocals, so we will have to wait and see if Naomi will have to provide any singing.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody has been approved by Whitney's estate and music producer Clive Davis. Pat Houston will also produce the movie, alongside Davis and others.

Read more: Whitney Houston and Celine Dion's duet of ‘Greatest Love Of All’ recorded 25 years apart is spectacular

Back in August, Clive Davis shared new details of the biopic, saying it will be a "no holds barred" portrayal of the star.

Speaking on Variety’s Strictly Business podcast, Davis said it his mission to capture the true personality and life of the singer he was so close to.

"I have a mission to make sure that for all time that the full picture of Whitney Houston is captured in a no-holds-barred film that is musically rich and shows her genius and more of her character than we have seen to date," he said.

