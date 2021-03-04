Kelly Clarkson sang Whitney Houston's 'Run To You' from The Bodyguard and it was sensational

Kelly Clarkson sang a stunning version of Whitney Houston's 'Run To You'. Picture: NBC/Getty

Kelly Clarkson sang a version of Whitney Houston's smash hit 1993 song from film 'The Bodyguard' on her TV show in February 2020 and it was mind-blowingly good.

Kelly Clarkson is one of the few singers performing today that can do Whitney Houston's songs justice.

The 38-year-old star showcased her extraordinary voice when she decided to sing a tribute to Whitney Houston on her TV series The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Taking to the stage in February 2020 – just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to live studio audiences – Kelly stunned the crowd with a cover of the 1993 classic 'Run To You'.

The song fourth single from smash hit movie The Bodyguard and 'Run To You' became a signature song of Whitney Houston and was performed live numerous times by the star before her untimely death in February 2012.

The singer performed the song during her wildly popular segment on the show Kellyoke, which sees the American Idol alum sing live versions of popular songs. Picture: NBC

The singer performed the song during her wildly popular segment on the show Kellyoke, which sees the American Idol alum sing live versions of popular songs.

Not long after 'Run To You' was filmed, Kelly Clarkson recorded a lockdown version of another Whitney Houston for Kellyoke, a stunning cover of 'How Will I Know' from the comfort of her home.

The video, performed with a socially distanced house band, was just one of the many home-video performances from the star who recently won a Daytime Emmy Award for hosting her hugely successful US talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly was previously hailed by Billboard as "one of pop music's greatest singers" and was honoured with their 'Powerhouse Award' for her incredible vocals.

Kelly Clarkson has also been honoured with three Grammy Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, four American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and is currently a coach on the US version of The Voice.

The cover of the incredible hit from The Bodyguard comes after Kevin Costner recently blew our minds with a fact about Whitney Houston on the film's iconic poster.

The poster for the 1992 film sees Costner’s bodyguard carrying Whitney's pop star Rachel Marron out of a nightclub, after a riot breaks out at a show.

However, it turns out... that’s not actually Whitney.

The 64-year-old actor revealed Whitney Houston had gone home on the day of the photo shoot, and the final image used was of her stand in.

"[Whitney] had gone home and that was her double, and her head was buried into my shoulder, which was appropriate anyway. She was frightened," explained Costner.

Kevin also took credit for choosing the final image itself, and that it was taken by his photographer friend Ben Glass: "I sent it to Warner Brothers and I go, 'There’s the poster.'"

The Bodyguard was released in 1992 and became a worldwide smash hit grossing $411 million worldwide and at the time of its release became the tenth-highest-grossing film of all time.