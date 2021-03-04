Kelly Clarkson sang Whitney Houston's 'Run To You' from The Bodyguard and it was sensational

4 March 2021, 14:36 | Updated: 4 March 2021, 17:19

Kelly Clarkson sang a stunning version of Whitney Houston's 'Run To You'
Kelly Clarkson sang a stunning version of Whitney Houston's 'Run To You'. Picture: NBC/Getty

Kelly Clarkson sang a version of Whitney Houston's smash hit 1993 song from film 'The Bodyguard' on her TV show in February 2020 and it was mind-blowingly good.

Kelly Clarkson is one of the few singers performing today that can do Whitney Houston's songs justice.

The 38-year-old star showcased her extraordinary voice when she decided to sing a tribute to Whitney Houston on her TV series The Kelly Clarkson Show.

See more: QUIZ: How well do you know Whitney Houston's song lyrics?

Taking to the stage in February 2020 – just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to live studio audiences – Kelly stunned the crowd with a cover of the 1993 classic 'Run To You'.

The song fourth single from smash hit movie The Bodyguard and 'Run To You' became a signature song of Whitney Houston and was performed live numerous times by the star before her untimely death in February 2012.

See more: Watch Cyndi Lauper and Kelly Clarkson perform surprise ‘True Colours’ duet

The 38-year-old star showcased her extraordinary voice when she decided to sing a tribute to Whitney Houston on her TV series The Kelly Clarkson Show.
The 38-year-old star showcased her extraordinary voice when she decided to sing a tribute to Whitney Houston on her TV series The Kelly Clarkson Show. Picture: NBC
The singer performed the song during her wildly popular segment on the show Kellyoke, which sees the American Idol alum sing live versions of popular songs.
The singer performed the song during her wildly popular segment on the show Kellyoke, which sees the American Idol alum sing live versions of popular songs. Picture: NBC
Taking to the stage in February 2020 – just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to live studio audiences – Kelly stunned the crowd with a cover of the 1993 classic 'Run To You'.
Taking to the stage in February 2020 – just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to live studio audiences – Kelly stunned the crowd with a cover of the 1993 classic 'Run To You'. Picture: NBC

The singer performed the song during her wildly popular segment on the show Kellyoke, which sees the American Idol alum sing live versions of popular songs.

See more: Voice Kids: 12-year-old mini-Whitney Houston gives astonishing performance of 'I Will Always Love You'

Not long after 'Run To You' was filmed, Kelly Clarkson recorded a lockdown version of another Whitney Houston for Kellyoke, a stunning cover of 'How Will I Know' from the comfort of her home.

The video, performed with a socially distanced house band, was just one of the many home-video performances from the star who recently won a Daytime Emmy Award for hosting her hugely successful US talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

See more: The time Whitney Houston effortlessly sang 7 notes in under 1 second

Kelly was previously hailed by Billboard as "one of pop music's greatest singers" and was honoured with their 'Powerhouse Award' for her incredible vocals.

The song fourth single from smash hit movie The Bodyguard and 'Run To You' became a signature song of Whitney Houston and was performed live numerous times by the star before her untimely death in February 2012. (Pictured in 204)
The song fourth single from smash hit movie The Bodyguard and 'Run To You' became a signature song of Whitney Houston and was performed live numerous times by the star before her untimely death in February 2012. (Pictured in 204). Picture: Getty

Kelly Clarkson has also been honoured with three Grammy Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, four American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and is currently a coach on the US version of The Voice.

See more: Whitney Houston and Celine Dion's duet of ‘Greatest Love Of All’ recorded 25 years apart is spectacular

The cover of the incredible hit from The Bodyguard comes after Kevin Costner recently blew our minds with a fact about Whitney Houston on the film's iconic poster.

The poster for the 1992 film sees Costner’s bodyguard carrying Whitney's pop star Rachel Marron out of a nightclub, after a riot breaks out at a show.

See more: When Whitney Houston sang the national anthem so powerfully she moved a nation to tears

However, it turns out... that’s not actually Whitney.

The 64-year-old actor revealed Whitney Houston had gone home on the day of the photo shoot, and the final image used was of her stand in.

See more: Relive Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross and Dionne Warwick's spellbinding 1987 performance

"[Whitney] had gone home and that was her double, and her head was buried into my shoulder, which was appropriate anyway. She was frightened," explained Costner.

Kevin also took credit for choosing the final image itself, and that it was taken by his photographer friend Ben Glass: "I sent it to Warner Brothers and I go, 'There’s the poster.'"

See more: Whitney Houston's 10 greatest songs of all (time)

The Bodyguard was released in 1992 and became a worldwide smash hit grossing $411 million worldwide and at the time of its release became the tenth-highest-grossing film of all time.

More from Whitney Houston

See more More from Whitney Houston

Whitney

Whitney Houston's 10 greatest songs of all (time)

Features

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Features

12-year-old Diana Donatella sang Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You' on the German version of the hit TV show.

Voice Kids: 12-year-old mini-Whitney Houston gives astonishing performance of 'I Will Always Love You'

The Voice

The Bodyguard poster

Kevin Costner has blown our minds with fact about Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard poster
On January 27, 1991 Whitney Houston took to the stage in Tampa, Florida and backed by a full orchestra, sang a now historial version of The Star Spangled Banner.

When Whitney Houston sang the national anthem so powerfully she moved a nation to tears
The singer was appearing on The Late Show with David Letterman in the early nineties when she gave an impromptu showcase of her natural talent.

The time Whitney Houston effortlessly sang 7 notes in under 1 second
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Pet Shop Boys' released a new version of the 1986 hit song 'West End Girls' and it sounds incredible.

Pet Shop Boys' new 'lockdown' version of 'West End Girls' is exceptional

Music

Dolly Parton gets her Covid vaccine

Dolly Parton brilliantly changes 'Jolene' lyrics while getting Covid vaccine - video

Dolly Parton

Boy George's greatest songs

The 10 greatest Boy George and Culture Club songs ever, ranked

Boy George

Mick Fleetwood (right) has reconciled with ex-bandmate Lindsey Buckingham (left), he revealed in a Rolling Stone interview

Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood reconciles with ex-bandmate Lindsey Buckingham and hints at reunion

Fleetwood Mac

Gary Barlow and Sting team-up for a fantastic Squeeze cover duet in latest Crooner Sessions video

Gary Barlow and Sting team-up for a fantastic Squeeze cover duet in latest Crooner Sessions video

Take That