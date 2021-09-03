Whitney Houston’s legacy will be portrayed on film for the first time in a biopic about her iconic life and career.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody will take a deep dive into the life of the late Whitney Houston. It will detail her rise to stardom and will take a look at her career highlights.

While there aren’t many details being shared about the I Wanna Dance with Somebody biopic, here’s everything we know so far.

Who has joined the cast for I Wanna Dance with Somebody? Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston in a new film. Picture: Getty So far, Naomi Ackie and Moses Ingram are the only cast members confirmed for the I Wanna Dance with Somebody movie. Naomi is set to play the leading role and will star as Whitney. Speaking about the role (via Deadline), Naomi said: “Preparing to play Whitney Houston has been an incredible experience. Read more: When Aretha Franklin performed stunning ‘I Will Always Love You’ in emotional Whitney Houston tribute "I’ve learned so much more about her and myself than I could have imagined. I’m so excited to get on that film set and honor her legacy! “With Kasi [Lemmons] on board, I know we can create something truly wonderful.” According to IMDB, Moses is set to play the role of Robyn Crawford. Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, director, plot, soundtrack and more revealed. Picture: Getty

When will I Wanna Dance with Somebody be released? Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, director, plot, soundtrack and more revealed. Picture: Getty I Wanna Dance with Somebody is currently expected to be released in cinemas in the autumn of 2022.

What is the main plot for I Wanna Dance with Somebody? Specific details regarding the movie’s plot are yet to be released but according to IMDB it will be “joyous, emotional and heart-breaking”. The plot summary reads: “The joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time. Tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.”

Who is directing I Wanna Dance with Somebody? Kasi Lemmons is now set to replace Stella Meghie as the director on the upcoming Whitney biopic, Deadline reports. It’s thought that this is due to creative differences and Stella is expected to stay attached to the project as an executive producer. Read more: The Story of... 'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston “Early in my writing career I developed two projects for Whitney, and I had the opportunity to meet her,” Kasi said. “She was a tremendous, incomparable artist, and her story is as awe-inspiring as it is tragic. I feel privileged to be part of bringing her life story and music to the audience.”