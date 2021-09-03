Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, director, plot, soundtrack and more revealed

3 September 2021, 10:46

Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, director, plot, soundtrack and more revealed
Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, director, plot, soundtrack and more revealed. Picture: Getty
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Whitney Houston’s legacy will be portrayed on film for the first time in a biopic about her iconic life and career.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody will take a deep dive into the life of the late Whitney Houston. It will detail her rise to stardom and will take a look at her career highlights.

While there aren’t many details being shared about the I Wanna Dance with Somebody biopic, here’s everything we know so far.

  1. Who has joined the cast for I Wanna Dance with Somebody?

    Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston in a new film
    Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston in a new film. Picture: Getty

    So far, Naomi Ackie and Moses Ingram are the only cast members confirmed for the I Wanna Dance with Somebody movie. Naomi is set to play the leading role and will star as Whitney.

    Speaking about the role (via Deadline), Naomi said: “Preparing to play Whitney Houston has been an incredible experience.

    Read more: When Aretha Franklin performed stunning ‘I Will Always Love You’ in emotional Whitney Houston tribute

    "I’ve learned so much more about her and myself than I could have imagined. I’m so excited to get on that film set and honor her legacy!

    “With Kasi [Lemmons] on board, I know we can create something truly wonderful.”

    According to IMDB, Moses is set to play the role of Robyn Crawford.

    Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, director, plot, soundtrack and more revealed
    Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, director, plot, soundtrack and more revealed. Picture: Getty

  2. When will I Wanna Dance with Somebody be released?

    Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, director, plot, soundtrack and more revealed
    Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, director, plot, soundtrack and more revealed. Picture: Getty

    I Wanna Dance with Somebody is currently expected to be released in cinemas in the autumn of 2022.

  3. What is the main plot for I Wanna Dance with Somebody?

    Specific details regarding the movie’s plot are yet to be released but according to IMDB it will be “joyous, emotional and heart-breaking”.

    The plot summary reads: “The joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time. Tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.”

  4. Who is writing I Wanna Dance with Somebody?

    Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, director, plot, soundtrack and more revealed
    Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, director, plot, soundtrack and more revealed. Picture: Getty

    The I Wanna Dance with Somebody script has been written by Anthony McCarten.

    Some of Anthony’s previous work includes writing the Queen biopic script titled Bohemian Rhapsody.

    Read more: How Dolly Parton was inspired by Whitney Houston when she spent ‘I Will Always Love You’ royalties

  5. Who is directing I Wanna Dance with Somebody?

    Kasi Lemmons is now set to replace Stella Meghie as the director on the upcoming Whitney biopic, Deadline reports.

    It’s thought that this is due to creative differences and Stella is expected to stay attached to the project as an executive producer.

    Read more: The Story of... 'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston

    “Early in my writing career I developed two projects for Whitney, and I had the opportunity to meet her,” Kasi said.

    “She was a tremendous, incomparable artist, and her story is as awe-inspiring as it is tragic. I feel privileged to be part of bringing her life story and music to the audience.”

  6. What Whitney Houston songs will be included on the movie soundtrack?

    The exact details of what songs will be included on the I Wanna Dance with Somebody soundtrack are yet to be announced.

    We can assume that Whitney’s 1987 hit with the same name will be included along with her other biggest songs.

More from Whitney Houston

See more More from Whitney Houston

The 10 greatest and smoothest saxophone solos in pop music ever

The 10 greatest and smoothest sax solo songs in pop music ever

Song Lists

Aretha Franklin gives stunning performance of ‘I Will Always Love You’ during emotional Whitney Houston tribute

When Aretha Franklin performed stunning ‘I Will Always Love You’ in emotional Whitney Houston tribute

Aretha Franklin

Whitney Houston's best songs

Whitney Houston's 15 greatest songs of all time, ranked

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston facts: Singer's age, family, children and husband revealed
Dolly Parton Whitney Houston smiling close up

How Dolly Parton was inspired by Whitney Houston when she spent ‘I Will Always Love You’ royalties

Dolly Parton

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Behind-the-scenes pictures of Freddie Mercury throughout his career

Freddie Mercury in private: 20 rarely seen photos of the star behind closed doors

Queen

ABBA's Voyage

ABBA Voyage reunion: New album release date, how to buy UK concert tickets and new songs revealed

ABBA

ABBA recording Voyage

ABBA Voyage: Listen to group's second new song 'Don't Shut Me Down'

ABBA

Elton John

Elton John announces huge BST Hyde Park show for 2022

Elton John

ABBA are back!

ABBA announce epic 'Voyage' comeback: Listen to brand new song 'I Still Have Faith in You'

ABBA