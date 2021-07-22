Clive Davis facts: Record producer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

22 July 2021, 17:46

Clive Davis with Whitney Houston
Clive Davis with Whitney Houston. Picture: Getty

Clive Davis is one of the most respected personalities in music.

The American record producer has won five Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a non-performer back in 2000.

From 1967 to 1973, Clive Davis was the president of Columbia Records, and was then the founder and president of Arista Records from 1974 to 2000. From 2002 to 2008, he was the CEO of the RCA Music Group, J Records, and BMG North America. He is currently the CCO of Sony Music Entertainment. So, he's a pretty big deal.

Clive has signeed many iconic artists over the years, including Janis Joplin, Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Chicago, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd and Westlife.

Arguably his biggest acts that he worked closely with for decades were Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin.

  1. How old is Clive Davis and where was he born?

    Clive Davis
    Clive Davis. Picture: Getty

    Clive Davis was born on April 4, 1932. He celebrated his 89th birthday in 2021.

    He was born in Brooklyn, New York, to a Jewish family.

    He was the son of parents Herman and Florence Davis. His father was an electrician and salesman.

    Clive's mother died aged 47, and his father died the following year, when Clive was a teenager, leaving him an orphan with no money.

    Clive Davis with Aretha Franklin and Barry Manilow in 2017
    Clive Davis with Aretha Franklin and Barry Manilow in 2017. Picture: Getty

    He moved in with his married sister in Queens, New York City. He attended New York University College of Arts and Science, where he graduated with a degree in Political science in 1953.

    Clive received a full scholarship to Harvard Law School, where he was a member of the Board of Student Advisers and graduated in 1956.

    He practiced law at several firms, and eventually became an assistant counsel of CBS subsidiary Columbia Records, aged 28, and then general counsel the following year.

    After several years at CBS, he became interested in the latest generation of rock stars, and started signing musicians including Donovan, Tony Orlando and Barry Manilow.

  2. Who is Clive Davis's wife and how many children does he have?

    Clive Davis with son Doug in 2014
    Clive Davis with son Doug in 2014. Picture: Getty

    Clive Davis has been married and divorced twice.

    He was married to Helen Cohen from 1956 to 1965, and then to Janet Adelberg from 1965 to 1985.

    He has four children in total: Fred (born 1960), a media investment banker, Lauren (born 1962), Mitchell (born 1970), and Doug Davis (born 1974), a music executive and Grammy award-winning record producer.

    In 2013, Clive publicly came out as bisexual in his autobiography The Soundtrack of My Life.

  3. What is Clive Davis's net worth?

    According to Celebrity Net Worth, Clive Davis has a staggering wealth of around £613 million ($850 million).

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Blondie's 10 best songs

Blondie's 10 best ever songs, ranked

Blondie

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible

Michael Jackson

Jimi Hendrix, Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain are in the 27 Club

What is the 27 Club and who is in it? Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix and more remembered
Amy Winehouse with her parents Mick and Janis in 2008

Who are Amy Winehouse's parents Mitch and Janis Winehouse?

Amy Winehouse

Dolly Parton recreates iconic Playboy shoot at 75 for husband Carl's birthday, and shares glimpse of partner too

Dolly Parton recreates iconic Playboy shoot for husband Carl's birthday, and shares rare glimpse of partner

Dolly Parton

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?