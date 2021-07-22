Clive Davis facts: Record producer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Clive Davis with Whitney Houston. Picture: Getty

Clive Davis is one of the most respected personalities in music.

The American record producer has won five Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a non-performer back in 2000.

From 1967 to 1973, Clive Davis was the president of Columbia Records, and was then the founder and president of Arista Records from 1974 to 2000. From 2002 to 2008, he was the CEO of the RCA Music Group, J Records, and BMG North America. He is currently the CCO of Sony Music Entertainment. So, he's a pretty big deal.

Clive has signeed many iconic artists over the years, including Janis Joplin, Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Chicago, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd and Westlife.

Arguably his biggest acts that he worked closely with for decades were Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin.