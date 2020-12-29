Billy Joel facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Billy Joel is one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time, scoring hit songs around the world with his brand of pop-rock classics.

But where is Billy Joel from and is he married? Here's all the important facts every fan should know:

How old is Billy Joel and where is he from? Billy Joel was born on May 9, 1949. He celebrated his 71st birthday in 2020. Full name William Martin Joel, he was born in the Bronx, New York City. Joel's father Howard (born Helmut) (1923–2011), was a classical pianist and businessman, and was born in Nuremberg, Germany, to a Jewish family. Read more: The beautiful way Billy Joel treats his fans better than any other artist To escape the Nazi regime, Howard's family emigrated to Switzerland. His father sold his successful business at a fraction of its worth in order to emigrate. The family reached the United States via Cuba. In the US, Howard became an engineer but had a keen interest in music. Billy's mother Rosalind (1922–2014), was born in Brooklyn, New York City, to Jewish parents who had emigrated from England.

What are Billy Joel's biggest songs? Billy Joeel is one of the best-selling artists of all time, and is the sixth best-selling recording artist and the third best-selling solo artist in the United States as of 2021, with over 150 million records sold worldwide. Read more: Billy Joel's 14 greatest songs ever, ranked Some of his most famous songs include: - Uptown Girl - Piano Man - She's Always a Woman - My Life - We Didn't Start the Fire - Just the Way You Are