Billy Joel facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

29 December 2020, 13:21

Billy Joel
Billy Joel. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Billy Joel is one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time, scoring hit songs around the world with his brand of pop-rock classics.

But where is Billy Joel from and is he married? Here's all the important facts every fan should know:

  1. How old is Billy Joel and where is he from?

    Billy Joel was born on May 9, 1949. He celebrated his 71st birthday in 2020.

    Full name William Martin Joel, he was born in the Bronx, New York City.

    Joel's father Howard (born Helmut) (1923–2011), was a classical pianist and businessman, and was born in Nuremberg, Germany, to a Jewish family.

    Read more: The beautiful way Billy Joel treats his fans better than any other artist

    To escape the Nazi regime, Howard's family emigrated to Switzerland. His father sold his successful business at a fraction of its worth in order to emigrate. The family reached the United States via Cuba. In the US, Howard became an engineer but had a keen interest in music.

    Billy's mother Rosalind (1922–2014), was born in Brooklyn, New York City, to Jewish parents who had emigrated from England.

  2. Is Billy Joel married and does he have children?

    Billy Joel with daughter Alexa Ray Joel and second wife Christie Brinkley in 2008
    Billy Joel with daughter Alexa Ray Joel and second wife Christie Brinkley in 2008. Picture: Getty

    Billy Joel's first wife was Elizabeth Weber Small. When their relationship began, she was married to Billy's music partner Jon Small, with whom she had a son.

    Weber and Joel later married in 1973 and she became his manager. Joel's songs 'She's Got a Way' and 'She's Always a Woman' were inspired by her, as was the waitress character in 'Piano Man'. They divorced in 1982.

    Joel married for a second time, to model Christie Brinkley, in March 1985. Their daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, was born in December 1985.

    Read more: The Story of... 'Uptown Girl'

    Alexa was given the middle name of Ray after Ray Charles, one of Billy's musical heroes. Joel and Brinkley later divorced in 1994.

    In 2004, Billy married chef Katie Lee, his third wife. Lee was 23 and Joel was 55. They spearated in 2009.

    Billy Joel and third wife Katie Lee in 2009
    Billy Joel and third wife Katie Lee in 2009. Picture: Getty

    Read more: Watch as Billy Joel is serenaded by his daughters Alexa, 33, and Della Rose, 3

    In 2015, Joel married a fourth time, to Alexis Roderick, an equestrian and former Morgan Stanley executive. The same year, the couple's daughter Della Rose Joel, was born. The couple had a second daughter, Remy Anne Joel, in 2017.

    Billy Joel with wife Alexis and daughters Remy and Della in 2019
    Billy Joel with wife Alexis and daughters Remy and Della in 2019. Picture: Getty

  3. What are Billy Joel's biggest songs?

    Billy Joeel is one of the best-selling artists of all time, and is the sixth best-selling recording artist and the third best-selling solo artist in the United States as of 2021, with over 150 million records sold worldwide.

    Read more: Billy Joel's 14 greatest songs ever, ranked

    Some of his most famous songs include:

    - Uptown Girl

    - Piano Man

    - She's Always a Woman

    - My Life

    - We Didn't Start the Fire

    - Just the Way You Are

  4. What is Billy Joel's net worth?

    According to Celebrity Net Worth, Billy Joel has a net worth of around £166 million ($225m).

More from Billy Joel

See more More from Billy Joel

Billy Joel

Billy Joel's 14 best songs of all time, ranked

Billy Joel - Uptown Girl

The Story of... 'Uptown Girl' by Billy Joel

The Story of...

Billy Joel celebrates his seventieth birthday on May 9, 2019

The incredible way Billy Joel looks after his loyal fans better than any other artist
Billy Joel was spotted playing the discarded piano on a street in Long Island, New York

Billy Joel plays discarded piano on New York street and asks why it's being thrown away - video
Father's Day songs

Father's Day songs: 15 emotional tracks by and about dads

Features

George Michael and Elton John

Elton John's 15 greatest duets ever, from George Michael to Tina Turner to Alan Partridge

Elton John

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley facts: The King's parents, wife, daughter, films and death explained

Elvis Presley

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed

Elton John

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran facts: Singer's age, wife, baby, net worth and more revealed

Ed Sheeran

David Bowie

David Bowie facts: Legendary singer's age, wife, children and eyes explained

David Bowie

Richard Carpenter in 2009

Richard Carpenter facts: Carpenters singer's age, wife, children, songs and net worth revealed

Carpenters