The incredible way Billy Joel looks after his loyal fans better than any other artist

Billy Joel celebrates his seventieth birthday on May 9, 2019. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Billy Joel's loyal fanbase are luckier than any other thanks to the singer making an incredible gesture at every concert performance his fans flock to buy tickets for.

The 'Uptown Girl' singer ensures that no front row tickets are ever sold at any of his concerts so that his most loyal fans get as close to the stage as possible.

Reserving the entirety of the front row, Billy Joel saves the prime spots for fans who are right at the back of the arena, sending out his team to bring them forward so they can occupy the best seats in the house.

Speaking to Billboard Billy said that no one can buy a front row ticket to any of his shows after Joel explained that he wanted to connect with his "real fans."

“We never sell front rows. We hold those tickets at just about every concert,” he said.

“For years, the scalpers got the tickets and would scalp the front row for ridiculous amounts of money. Our tickets are cheap, under $100, some in the $80s, the highest is about $150.”

“I’d look down and see rich people sitting there, I call ’em ‘gold chainers.’ Sitting there puffing on a cigar, ‘entertain me, piano man.’"

Billy went on to say that the big-spenders would not even interact with the show and would go to the concert to 'be seen' more than anything else.

"They don’t stand up, make noise, [they just] sit there with their bouffant haired girlfriend lookin’ like a big shot. I kinda got sick of that, who the (heck) are these people, where are the real fans?” he continued.

Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel perform onstage on October 29, 2009 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Joel decided that his "real fans" were sitting in the cheapest seats - normally furthest from the stage - and were forking out for the ticket price just for the opportunity to hear the singer perform live - so decided to do something about it.

“We now hold those tickets, and I send my road crew out to the back of the room when the audience comes in and they get people from the worst seats and bring ’em in to the front rows.”

"This way you've got people in the front row that are really happy to be there, real fans."