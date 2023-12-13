Kevin Costner the country music star: Listen to The Bodyguard actor's amazing singing voice

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Kevin Costner is a low-key country music star.

Kevin Costner may be going through a tricky divorce, but his singing career is going strong.

The actor, 68, who is rumoured to be dating singer Jewel, has a secret music career all of his own.

Costner has been playing gigs with his band Kevin Costner & Modern West since 2007, and the ensemble has released an incredible four studio albums in that time.

Consisting of nine band members, The Bodyguard actor is lead singer of the band who have toured Europe in the past, with their second album Turn It On reaching charts in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Greece.

Costner was a singer before he became an actor, and has expressed how music is one of his preferred ways of explaining his feelings.

“When I can’t exactly find the words, I go, ‘Listen to this; this is what I mean,’” he told American Songwriter, in 2020.

The star went onto explain that while he finds acting comfortable, music challenges him every time.

"Sometimes, when I go to my next movie, I think I’ve forgotten everything I know about acting," he says.

"Then you get there and you realise that you know all these things that you’ve built on — they start to come back. Music is, like, I never, we never, know."

Costner revealed that he was a musician in the 1980s before finding fame, and only came back to it in 2005 with encouragement from his now ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. Picture: Getty

Costner revealed that he was a musician in the 1980s before finding fame, and only came back to it in 2005 with encouragement from his now ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

"I just wanted to see if music made me happy again. I know that sounds a little trivial," he told Outsider in 2022.

"But I didn’t want to let music pass me by a second time. I just wanted to play. And I wanted to make original music with my friends."

He got back in touch with his old music buddies and the rest was history.

"The thing about music is I can be with my friends and we can make music and there’s some kind of bond that comes with just being in the room together," he said in a 2014 interview.

"I get a lot just from the camaraderie. Sometimes when the guitars are set down, the discussions that come out of it are very satisfying."

Kevin Costner and wife of 18-years, Christine, announced they were filing for divorce in May 2023.

A representative for Kevin has said that "circumstances beyond his control" led to him needing to action a "dissolution of marriage".

The statement continued: "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

"We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Both Costner and Baumgartner have filed for joint custody of their three children, 15-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes, and 12-year-old Grace.

Since the divorce, Costner has been romantically to both Reese Witherspoon and the singer Jewel. Watch this space...