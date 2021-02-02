Lisa Stansfield facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs and more revealed

Lisa Stansfield in 1990. Picture: Getty

Lisa Stansfield is one of the most successful singers of her generation, selling millions of records around the world since bursting onto the scene in the 1980s.

Lisa first found fame after winning the Search for a Star competition in 1980, but it wasn't until her vocals appeared on the 1989 dance hit 'People Hold On' by Coldcut that she became a pop force.

The same year, her solo single 'All Around the World' became an international number one hit, and has since sold over 20 million records worldwide, won numerous awards, and released her eighth studio album Deeper in 2018.

Lisa has also had a successful acting career, appearing in films such as The Edge of Love, Swing and Northern Soul.

But where is Lisa from and what are her biggest hits? Here's all the important facts about the talented star: