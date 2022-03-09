Annie Lennox facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Annie Lennox is one of the most successful celebrated artists of her generation, from her time in '80s synthpop duo Eurythmics to her solo career.

The Scottish singer-songwriter has sold millions of records around the world, and is also known for her social activism and charity work.

She has raised money and awareness for HIV/AIDS, and in 2011 was appointed an OBE by Queen Elizabeth II for her "tireless charity campaigns and championing of humanitarian causes".

Here are all the important facts every fan should know about Annie Lennox: