Peter Cetera facts: Chicago singer's age, wife, children and songs revealed

Peter Cetera in 2014. Picture: Getty

Peter Cetera had one of the most recognisable voices of the 1970s and 1980s.

As lead singer of Chicago, Peter Cetera was the voice behind many big hits and love songs including 'If You Leave Me Now', 'Hard to Say I'm Sorry' and 'You're the Inspiration'.

His biggest solo track was 1986's 'Glory of Love' from the Karate Kid II soundtrack, which won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar.

Now retired, Peter was the lead singer and bassist of Chicago from 1967 until his departure in 1985. He featured on 17 albums with Chicago, and he also released eight solo albums.

Over the years, he has collaborated with various big artists, including The Beach Boys, Billy Joel, Karen Carpenter, Paul Anka, Agnetha Fältskog, Madonna, Cher, Chaka Khan and Alison Krauss.