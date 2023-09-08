Eurythmics star Dave Stewart announces 'Sweet Dreams' 40th anniversary tour

8 September 2023, 10:51

Eurythmics star Dave Stewart announces 'Sweet Dreams' 40th anniversary tour
Eurythmics star Dave Stewart announces 'Sweet Dreams' 40th anniversary tour. Picture: Dave Stewart

By Sian Moore

The tour is celebrating 40 years since the release of Eurythmics' iconic 'Sweet Dreams'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eurythmics legend Dave Stewart is heading on a European tour this November to mark the 40th anniversary of 'Sweet Dreams'.

The Eurythmics Songbook: Sweet Dreams 40th Anniversary UK and European Tour will be the first time in more than 20 years that fans can see a full-length show of Eurythmics classics – performed by Stewart himself.

"I love playing live shows and am so excited to be onstage with this amazing lineup of musicians and singers most of whom I have performed with on many occasions," Stewart said.

"Choosing a band that are all outstanding female musicians led by the brilliant keyboardist Hannah Koppenburg is my way of paying homage to my great friend and collaborator Annie Lennox."

Tickets go on sale September 8th at 12pm here.

Photo of EURYTHMICS
Photo of EURYTHMICS. Picture: Getty

The tour will also stop off in Stewart's hometown of Sunderland for a performance at the Sunderland Empire Theatre.

It follows on from the successful one-off Eurythmics Songbook show at London’s Royal Festival Hall in 2019 – and has been given the blessing of Stewart's musical partner, Annie Lennox, who no longer tours.

37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside. Picture: Getty

UK tour dates:

10th November – Sunderland Empire

17th November – London Palladium

European Tour Dates:

7th November – Baloise, Basel, Switzerland

10th November – Sunderland Empire, Sunderland UK

13th November – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

14th November – La Madeleine, Brussels, Belgium

15th November – Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf, Germany

17th November – London Palladium, London, UK

25th November – Konzerthaus, Vienna, Austria

26th November – Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

27th November – Potsdamer Platz, Berlin, Germany

28th November – Vredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

Tickets go on sale September 8th and can be purchased here.

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Naomi Campbell has opened up about how she negotiated for four of the world's most famous models to star in George Michael's music video

Naomi Campbell reveals hilarious behind-the-scenes negotiations to star in George Michael's 'Freedom!' video

George Michael

In a new interview, Bernie Taupin has confirmed he's writing with Elton John again for the first time since 2016.

Bernie Taupin reveals he's writing new music together with Elton John in new interview

Elton John

Kylie Minogue announces London show

Kylie Minogue announces intimate free concert in London – full details and how to get tickets

Music

After being diagnosed with symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, Bruce Springsteen has been forced to postpone the remainder of his September concerts.

Bruce Springsteen forced to postpone September shows after peptic ulcer disease diagnosis

Music

The piano and life's possessions of Queen's legendary frontman Freddie Mercury have gone to auctioned and fetched prices in their millions.

Freddie Mercury auction: Queen legend's piano and life's possessions sell for huge sums

Freddie Mercury

More on Smooth

Let Loose and Bad Boys Inc

Let Loose are returning but there's a massive twist for the 'Crazy For You' hitmakers

Music

The Rolling Stones announce new studio album 'Hackney Diamonds', their first in 18 years

The Rolling Stones announce new studio album 'Hackney Diamonds', their first in 18 years

Music

Sir Anthony Hopkins has become a social media sensation because of his joy for living life to its fullest, like his latest video of wowing hotel staff with a surprise piano performance.

85-year old Sir Anthony Hopkins wows hotel lobby with surprise piano performance - watch

TV & Film

Take That has hinted at a reunion via the the band's official Instagram page (Pictured L to R: Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald)

Will there be a Take That reunion? Here’s why it looks likely

Take That

UB40, Shalamar, Janis Joplin and The Kinks are some of the music icons that will receive an Award Stone on the UK Music Walk Of Fame in 2023.

UB40, The Kinks, Janis Joplin, Shalamar and to be inducted into UK Music Walk Of Fame

Music