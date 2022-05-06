When Stevie Wonder joined Eurythmics for gorgeous live version of 'There Must Be An Angel'

Stevie Wonder presented Eurythmics with the Outstanding Contribution to Music award at the 1999 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

It was the pop music crossover that you wouldn't have expected.

But soul legend Stevie Wonder and synth-pop duo Eurythmics collaborated on the latter's 1985 hit single 'There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart)'.

Despite Eurythmics' lead singer Annie Lennox and producer mastermind Dave Stewart reaching boiling point with their personal and professional relationship together, the angelic song is one of their most harmonious.

The pair had both moved in different directions since their romantic break-up, but 'There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart)' captures the fluttering hearts and overwhelming joy of falling in love with someone for the first time.

If there was one artist to add that extra dose of warmth and wonder, it'd be Stevie, who contributed the harmonica solo.

Eventually, after a decade together Eurythmics called it quits in 1990, so they didn't get the opportunity to perform the song live together.

That was until 1999 however, when the synth-pop titans reunited and were awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Music at the 19th BRIT Awards.

The crowd's cheers at the London Arena reached unheard of decibel levels when Stevie joined Eurythmics on stage. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Stevie presented the Outstanding Contribution award to Music to Eurythmics' Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Even being handed the award by Stevie must've been an honour in itself, but the music legend would then join the duo on stage for the very first time.

As with most winners of the Outstanding Contribution to Music, Eurythmics played a short set at the award ceremony's finale, which included 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)' and 'Here Comes The Rain Again'.

But it was the gorgeous performance of 'There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart)' - which is surprisingly Eurythmics' only ever UK No.1 single - that mesmerised the entire crowd at the London Arena.

Despite epic performances by the likes of David Bowie, Robbie Williams, Cher, and Whitney Houston earlier on in the awards ceremony, Eurythmics weren't to be outshone and had a trump card up their sleeve.

That trump card was of course, Stevie Wonder.

Typically cool and charismatic, both Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart were decked out in suitable BRIT Award attire wearing full suits emblazoned with the Union Jack.

But as soon as Annie opens with the spine-tingling a cappella vocal 'dada dee dada daa dee daa', the cheers reached decibels levels unheard of at your standard awards ceremony performance.

Showing unfathomable vocal range and control, Lennox's voice was as fine-tuned as ever - she certainly brushed off any suspicions that her voice was in decline.

Keeping it intimate by performing the first two verses acoustically, the noise turned up a notch with the entry of Stevie, and Annie's smile grew bigger as one of her heroes stood beside her on stage.

Stevie then proceeded to power through the harmonica solo, battling with the noise of the crowd and the sheer elation of experiencing this one-off guest appearance.

Then the band kicks in, complete with gospel chorus, with both Stevie and Annie demonstrating their unique chemistry and incredible vocal talents.

It was a beautiful sight to behold, seeing everyone on stage and in the crowd entranced with pure joy - you could tell by the size of Annie's smile as the song came to a rapturous close.

Annie and Stevie have two of the most iconic voices in pop music history. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Stevie has been good friends with Eurythmics since their initial collaboration in the 80s. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

It was fortunate that the collaboration even took place back in the day, as Stevie famously works on his own schedule so both Annie and Dave didn't even think he'd show up at their studio.

She told Q Magazine years later that: "It was getting very late and we were getting pessimistic whether he'd even turn up at all."

"Finally he showed up, and he was really an adorable person" she recalled.

"He had these braids on his hair with beautiful gold beads, and when he plays he shakes his head so the beads make a loud noise."

"But his assistant, who takes care of him, took out this beanbag thing and gently tied Stevie's hair into it so it didn't make a sound down the mics."

"The man is a supreme musician, worth waiting for."

Annie couldn't have said it any better, and their live performance together was certainly worth the wait too.