Queen, David Bowie and Annie Lennox's powerful 'Under Pressure' performance in tribute to Freddie Mercury

28 October 2020, 17:27

Queen, David Bowie and Annie Lennox's powerful 'Under Pressure' performance in tribute to Freddie Mercury. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Relive David Bowie and Annie Lennox's energetic rendition of Queen's 'Under Pressure' at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness.

When David Bowie and Annie Lennox joined Queen members Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon on stage, the audience knew magic was about to happen.

It was on April 20, 1992, when The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness took place at Wembley Stadium.

The legendary music star had passed away in November the year before aged 45 due to complications from AIDS.

In celebration of his incredible life and legacy, some of the music industry's biggest names – and close friends of the late singer – sang at the benefit concert.

When Bowie and Lennox joined the rock band on stage, the audience of 72,000 people roared. But it was when the instantly-recognisable tune of 'Under Pressure' began to play that the crowd really went wild...

The incredible performance was broadcast live on television and radio to 76 countries around the world, with an audience of up to one billion people.

Profits raised from the concert were used to launch The Mercury Phoenix Trust, an AIDS charity organisation.

Behind-the-scenes footage from Lennox and Bowie's rehearsals shows their fun relationship as they smile and laugh while belting out the ballad.

At one point the camera cuts to George Michael, who can't help but sing along too.

David Bowie and Annie Lennox sing 'Under Pressure' on stage together at Freddie Mercury tribute concert
David Bowie and Annie Lennox sing 'Under Pressure' on stage together at Freddie Mercury tribute concert. Picture: Getty

Bowie's humorous side is also captured in various clips from the rehearsal footage.

At the start of the video, the 'Space Oddity' singer stares straight down the camera's lens as he cracks a joke before walking away.

In another shot, Bowie snatches a microphone from its stand and awkwardly tucks it under his arm so he can click along with the famous finger snaps in the song.

It was on April 20, 1992, when The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness took place at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

'Under Pressure' was penned by Bowie and Queen and was originally released as a single in October 1981. It was later included on Queen's album Hot Space the next year.

The song reached number one on the UK Chart and became the rock band's second number one in their home country.

