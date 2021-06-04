When mischievous David Bowie pranked Annie Lennox by calling live TV show to make song request

4 June 2021, 16:52

David Bowie prank called Annie Lennox on a live TV show in 2000
David Bowie prank called Annie Lennox on a live TV show in 2000. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

A hilarious video has emerged of a mischievous David Bowie calling in to a live TV show and request that Annie Lennox sings a song.

Annie Lennox was appearing with the Eurythmics to perform songs requested by viewers on live TV in 2000, when David Bowie himself called in to surprise the star.

Calling the public hotline for the Eurythmics Live By Request TV show, Bowie was put through to the live studio to say hello to Annie and bandmate David A Stewart - and it was wonderfully comical.

See more: Annie Lennox's talented daughter Lola Lennox releases song produced by her famous mum

"This is incredible," David Bowie begins.

"I just picked the first seven numbers I could think of and rang them - I had absolutely no idea it would be you guys at the other end," he says as surprised Eurythmic bandmates Annie Lennox and David A Stewart start laughing on camera.

Bowie continues: "I'd been working on a book for the last fifteen minutes and it was really rubbish, so I stopped typing and decided to call in."

David Stewart takes advantage of the unusual situation to get some feedback from a recent performance.

Read more: David Bowie's last ever interview on Ricky Gervais' 2007 TV show is a masterclass in deadpan comedy

"David did you see us doing 'Life On Mars' on New Years Eve?" he asks the 'Starman' singer.

"I was so chuffed about that,' a gracious Bowie replies: "Thank you very much indeed - it was very good!"

The Concert for Life - The Freddie Mercury Tribute
Annie Lennox and David Bowie performing at the 1992 The Concert for Life - The Freddie Mercury Tribute. Picture: Getty

David Stewart goes on to ask Bowie why he's calling, and the singer responds: "Well, i'm calling in for a request for a song."

But before he did, Bowie wanted to reminisce: "You know the first time I sang with Annie was at the Freddie Mercury benefit in London," he says as Annie nods and smiles at the memory, before Bowie reveals he can't actually see them on TV.

See more: How David Bowie met Iman: Matchmaker recalls night "lonely" star met his soulmate

"Can you see us?" David Stewart asks.

"Erm...I'd probably need a television set for that," Bowie responds as the audience laughs.

A nervous Annie Lennox takes the microphone, telling David: "It's very strange to have such a public telephone call."

"What are you wearing?" David jokes in a gruff voice, as Annie laughs and responds: "Wow, I didn't know you cared."

Read more: How David Bowie proposed to Iman is the most romantic thing we've ever heard

Changing to a more serious note, Annie goes on to ask after his health.

"How are you feeling within yourself," she goes on to ask him: "the last time I saw you you were very tired - but amazing."

"Yeah," Bowie responds: "I caught that dreaded flu and it was tough working through that, I must say."

See more: David Bowie predicted in 1999 the impact the internet would have on society in mind-blowing video

"Are you better now," Annie asks: "Are you taking Echinachea?" she says, smiling.

"Yeah, I took that," he says: "and lots of Chinese pills and that seemed to get rid of it," adding mischievously: "So, I've just got 'the itch' now," as they all start laughing.

David Bowie - pictured with wife Iman - had a famously cheeky sense of humour
David Bowie - pictured with wife Iman - had a famously cheeky sense of humour. Picture: Getty

"Can I request a song please?" Bowie says.

"Yes you can," Annie responds into the microphone.

"Could I request please 'There Must Be An Angel," Bowie asks, the audience cheering at his song choice.

See more: David Bowie and Cher's electric chemistry while singing forgotten duet of 'Can You Hear Me' is sensational

"This is especially dedicated to you David Bowie," she finishes, smiling.

"Oh, you're a love!" he replies, as the video ends.

Annie Lennox and David Bowie performed together in 1992 at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert at Wembley, where they sang a duet of Queen's 'Under Pressure'.

More from David Bowie

See more More from David Bowie

David Bowie

David Bowie's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

David Bowie

David Bowie facts: Legendary singer's age, wife, children and eyes explained
David Bowie's 20-year-old daughter Alexandria Zahra 'Lexi' Jones has paid tribute to her mum five years after the death of her father.

David Bowie's daughter Lexi shares poignant tribute to mum Iman five years after her father's death
Heath Ledger was the one to suggest David Bowie's 'Golden Years' in the famous dance scene from the 2001 hit movie 'A Knight's Tale'

David Bowie's 'Golden Years' dance in A Knight's Tale was suggested by Heath Ledger, director reveals
Michael Jackson could have appeared in Labyrinth

How Michael Jackson and Sting almost starred in Labyrinth instead of David Bowie
Yungblud and David Bowie

Yungblud debuts stunning ‘Life on Mars’ cover from David Bowie’s 74th birthday tribute
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

Art Garfunkel in 1975

Art Garfunkel facts: Singer's age, wife, children and partnership with Paul Simon explained

Simon & Garfunkel

Aretha And Ted White in 1961

Who is Aretha Franklin's first husband Ted White and where is he now?

Aretha Franklin

Robin, Maurice and Barry Gibb were guests on TV show Parkinson when the host asked them to sing their 1967 song 'Massachusetts'.

When Bee Gees gave a rare acoustic TV performance of 'Massachusetts' and brought down the house

Bee Gees

George Michael's ex-manager recalls how the Careless Whisper singer and The Queen met at a polo match in 1985.

When the Queen asked to meet George Michael: Royal was Wham! fan and 'knew all their hits'

George Michael

Tina Turner struggled with her career in the late 1970s

How Tina Turner went from working as a cleaner in 1976 to the world's biggest popstar in 1984

Tina Turner