New David Bowie film in the works, revealing never-before-seen footage

There's a new David Bowie film on the way. Picture: Denis O'Regan

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

There's a new film about David Bowie heading our way, revealing never-before-seen footage of the 'Starman' himself.

Director Brett Morgen, has reportedly been signed on to the project, renowned for his work on the 2015 biopic of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, Montage of Heck.

There is no title or release date set as of yet, though it's reported that the new film will be aimed to be release to coincide with the sixth anniversary of David Bowie's death.

According to Variety, director Morgen has been working on the project for the past four years.

The new film will feature new footage that has never been previously circulated, with Morgen sifting through thousands of hours worth of material.

David Bowie performing at the Wembley Stadium in 1985 for Live Aid. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Producers are remaining tight-lipped about the project so we don't now which era it'll cover, but Bowie's former producer and confidant Tony Visconti has signed on to act at the film's music producer.

Members of the sound design team that worked on the Academy Award-winning Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody are also on board.

Variety reported that close source said that the new Bowie film was “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material”.

The film has also won the support of Bowie's estate, as it is predominantly "live-concert" orientated.

In the past Bowie's estate have refused to sanction certain documentaries and biopics, most notably the recent Johnny Flynn-starring Stardust which featured no David Bowie material.

Subsequently it performed dreadfully both critically and commercially, with David's ex-wife Angie Bowie calling it a "total waste of time".

Morgen is supposedly aiming for an IMAX release and a Sundance premiere in late January, which could be one of the reasons why Bowie's estate came on board.

Despite little detail about the upcoming film, it's a tantalising thought to see Ziggy Stardust, The Thin White Duke, or whatever guise Bowie may've taken at the time in full flow.