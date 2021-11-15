Watch the heartbreaking final video footage of Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury appeared gaunt in his final music video 'These Are the Days of Our Lives'. Picture: BBC / YouTube

By Sofia Rizzi

Behind-the-scenes footage of Freddie Mercury in 1991 gives a moving insight into his final days.

The documentary clip shows footage of Freddie Mercury's final music video for Queen, 'These Are the Days of Our Lives', in which the frontman was terminally ill.

Watch the clip below:

Freddie appears to be wearing heavy make-up to conceal any traces of his AIDS condition at the time. In the documentary, Queen guitarist Brian May said Freddie spent "hours and hours and hours in make-up".

Freddie only announced 24 hours before his death that he was HIV-positive, ending speculation around his health.

The video also shows a TV appearance of Freddie's bandmates Roger Taylor and Brian May made defending Freddie, following bad press he received after his death.

Written by Roger Taylor, 'These Are the Days of Our Lives' gave Freddie a posthumous number one, and was 1991's Christmas number one as a double A-side with 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

The song's music video ends with a poignant note, as Freddie looks at the camera and smiles, whispering "I still love you".

Bohemian Rhapsody, the recent Queen biopic starring Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee, also addresses the star's illness and health struggles.