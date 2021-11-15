Watch the heartbreaking final video footage of Freddie Mercury

15 November 2021, 15:32

Freddie Mercury appeared gaunt in his final music video 'These Are the Days of Our Lives'
Freddie Mercury appeared gaunt in his final music video 'These Are the Days of Our Lives'. Picture: BBC / YouTube

By Sofia Rizzi

Behind-the-scenes footage of Freddie Mercury in 1991 gives a moving insight into his final days.

The documentary clip shows footage of Freddie Mercury's final music video for Queen, 'These Are the Days of Our Lives', in which the frontman was terminally ill.

Watch the clip below:

Watch the incredible side-by-side comparison of Queen's Live Aid performance and the Bohemian Rhapsody movie

Freddie appears to be wearing heavy make-up to conceal any traces of his AIDS condition at the time. In the documentary, Queen guitarist Brian May said Freddie spent "hours and hours and hours in make-up".

Freddie only announced 24 hours before his death that he was HIV-positive, ending speculation around his health.

Watch his final public appearance at the 1990 Brit awards

The video also shows a TV appearance of Freddie's bandmates Roger Taylor and Brian May made defending Freddie, following bad press he received after his death.

Written by Roger Taylor, 'These Are the Days of Our Lives' gave Freddie a posthumous number one, and was 1991's Christmas number one as a double A-side with 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

The song's music video ends with a poignant note, as Freddie looks at the camera and smiles, whispering "I still love you".

Bohemian Rhapsody, the recent Queen biopic starring Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee, also addresses the star's illness and health struggles.

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen

The top 20 Queen songs of all time

Features

Peter Freestone speaks about the twelve years he spent as Freddie Mercury's close friend and assistant from 1980 to the star's death in November 1991.

Freddie Mercury's death: Longtime assistant shares beautiful untold stories of the star's final days

Music

A new documentary will detail the final days leading to Freddie Mercury's tragic passing in 1991.

Freddie Mercury's tragic final words and last days revealed in brand new documentary

Freddie Mercury

“To actually get to play with Mr. Taylor. Just wow!” Bushell said.

Watch Queen's Roger Taylor take on 11-year old viral sensation Nandi Bushell in drum battle
Brian May and Anita Dobson have been married since 2000.

Anita Dobson opens up on "nightmare" after husband Brian May suffered heart attack
John Deacon and Queen

Roger Taylor says John Deacon is too 'fragile' to ever rejoin Queen
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

He's hot just like an oven, and he needs some lovin'.

The Story of... 'Sexual Healing' by Marvin Gaye

The Story of...

Rod Stewart shares rare picture with young sons and gives surprise performance at a charity event

Rod Stewart shares cute rare picture with youngest sons and gives surprise performance at charity event

Rod Stewart

Adele opens up about her father's death

Adele emotionally opens up about reconciling with dad just days before his death this year

Adele

Adele debuts new 30 tracks during live TV special including ‘I Drink Wine’ and ‘Love Is A Game’

Adele debuts new 30 album tracks during live TV special including ‘I Drink Wine’ and ‘Love Is A Game’

Adele

Smooth's Famous Firsts: Westlife

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Westlife on boyband rivalries and being managed by Simon Cowell

Westlife